Park Hyung-Sik on 'Doctor Slump': Tackling Mental Health with Humor and Friends' Support

In an exclusive interaction with IndiaToday.in, South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik dives deep into his latest K-drama 'Doctor Slump,' co-starring Park Shin-hye. The show, which is a poignant exploration of mental health issues faced by professionals, also weaves in elements of humor and personal growth, striking a chord with audiences worldwide. Park discusses the unique aspects of the series, his approach to dealing with personal slumps, and the unparalleled support he receives from his friends, famously known as the Wooga Squad.

Breaking the Mental Health Stigma with 'Doctor Slump'

At the heart of 'Doctor Slump' lies a narrative that challenges the societal taboos surrounding mental health. Park Hyung-sik, portraying Jeong-woo, a plastic surgeon grappling with a professional and personal low, shared his insights on why this narrative was compelling. "In a society where competition is fierce, many face burnout," Park stated, emphasizing the show's relevance. His dedication to authentically portraying a medical professional involved observing actual surgeries and the day-to-day life of doctors, highlighting the lengths to which he went to understand his role deeply.

The Wooga Squad: A Pillar of Support

When it comes to unwinding and coping with stress, Park Hyung-sik credits his tight-knit group of friends, including celebrities Park Seo-joon, BTS's V, Choi Woo-shik, and Peakboy. This ensemble of friends, lovingly dubbed the Wooga Squad, plays a significant role in his life, offering a sanctuary of support and understanding. "Meeting my friends to talk about my problems, or just being in their presence, makes me feel supported," he shared. This camaraderie among friends illustrates the importance of having a reliable support system, particularly in navigating the pressures of fame and a demanding career.

Gratitude Towards Fans and Future Aspirations

Amid discussing 'Doctor Slump' and his personal coping mechanisms, Park didn't miss the opportunity to express his gratitude towards his fans. Their unwavering support fuels his passion and perseverance in the industry. Looking ahead, Park Hyung-sik is keen on connecting with his audience beyond the screen, expressing a desire to meet fans in India. With 'Doctor Slump's global appeal, thanks to its availability on Netflix and a production that resonates with universal themes, such engagements seem more plausible than ever.

As 'Doctor Slump' continues to garner acclaim for its thoughtful portrayal of mental health, buoyed by humor and relatable characters, Park Hyung-sik's reflections offer a glimpse into the mind of an artist deeply committed to his craft and societal well-being. His story is a testament to the power of friendship, resilience, and the impact of storytelling in breaking down barriers and fostering a more understanding world.