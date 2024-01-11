Overseas South Koreans Embrace Mandatory Military Service

In a remarkable display of national pride, over 8,000 South Koreans permanently residing abroad have applied to serve their mandatory military service in their home country over the past 20 years. This data, shared by the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), reflects a significant increase in applications since the inception of the permanent resident enlistment application system in 2004. The system, which allows South Korean nationals living abroad to fulfill their conscription obligations, has seen a steady rise in enrollees, from 38 in the first year to a peak of 704 in 2020.

A Surge in National Pride and Global Attention

Analysts attribute this upward trend to a surge in national pride and a rise in global interest towards South Korea. From its influential K-pop culture to its technological advancements, South Korea’s influence has been rapidly expanding on the global stage. This has prompted many overseas Koreans to reconnect with their roots and fulfill their military service obligations, a testament to their enduring connection to their homeland.

The Role of K-pop Idols in Military Service

Interestingly, numerous K-pop idols, a significant cultural export of South Korea, are set to start enlisting in the military from 2021 to 2028. Popular groups like SF9, VICTON, and DAY6 have members who have already enlisted, their military service dates and branches becoming a topic of interest for fans worldwide. The uncertainty surrounding the enlistment dates of globally-renowned group BTS also continues to generate intense speculation.

Military Service: A South Korean Obligation and Identity

Under the Military Service Act, South Korean nationals with permanent residency overseas are subject to conscription obligations up to the age of 38. This mandate is deeply woven into the fabric of South Korean society, underlining the nation’s commitment to defending its sovereignty. As the number of overseas Koreans choosing to fulfill this duty continues to rise, it reinforces the strength of South Korea’s national identity, transcending borders and resonating with Koreans worldwide.