en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Overseas South Koreans Embrace Mandatory Military Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
Overseas South Koreans Embrace Mandatory Military Service

In a remarkable display of national pride, over 8,000 South Koreans permanently residing abroad have applied to serve their mandatory military service in their home country over the past 20 years. This data, shared by the Military Manpower Administration (MMA), reflects a significant increase in applications since the inception of the permanent resident enlistment application system in 2004. The system, which allows South Korean nationals living abroad to fulfill their conscription obligations, has seen a steady rise in enrollees, from 38 in the first year to a peak of 704 in 2020.

A Surge in National Pride and Global Attention

Analysts attribute this upward trend to a surge in national pride and a rise in global interest towards South Korea. From its influential K-pop culture to its technological advancements, South Korea’s influence has been rapidly expanding on the global stage. This has prompted many overseas Koreans to reconnect with their roots and fulfill their military service obligations, a testament to their enduring connection to their homeland.

The Role of K-pop Idols in Military Service

Interestingly, numerous K-pop idols, a significant cultural export of South Korea, are set to start enlisting in the military from 2021 to 2028. Popular groups like SF9, VICTON, and DAY6 have members who have already enlisted, their military service dates and branches becoming a topic of interest for fans worldwide. The uncertainty surrounding the enlistment dates of globally-renowned group BTS also continues to generate intense speculation.

Military Service: A South Korean Obligation and Identity

Under the Military Service Act, South Korean nationals with permanent residency overseas are subject to conscription obligations up to the age of 38. This mandate is deeply woven into the fabric of South Korean society, underlining the nation’s commitment to defending its sovereignty. As the number of overseas Koreans choosing to fulfill this duty continues to rise, it reinforces the strength of South Korea’s national identity, transcending borders and resonating with Koreans worldwide.

0
Military South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
25 mins ago
Australian Naval Officers Undergo Training Under AUKUS Agreement: A New Era in Naval Power
In a historic move that marks a quantum leap in Australia’s naval capabilities, three Royal Australian Navy officers, Lt. Cmdr. James Heydon, Lt. Cmdr. Adam Klyne, and Lt. William Hall, have embarked on an intensive training program. This unprecedented endeavour is part of the AUKUS trilateral agreement, a pact inked between Australia, the United Kingdom,
Australian Naval Officers Undergo Training Under AUKUS Agreement: A New Era in Naval Power
North Korea Shuts Down Inter-Korean Organizations Amid Escalating Tensions
2 hours ago
North Korea Shuts Down Inter-Korean Organizations Amid Escalating Tensions
Emotional Reunion at School Assembly: Soldier Surprises Stepchildren
2 hours ago
Emotional Reunion at School Assembly: Soldier Surprises Stepchildren
Tri-State Region Braces for New Weather Threats Amid Political Unrest
57 mins ago
Tri-State Region Braces for New Weather Threats Amid Political Unrest
U.S. Navy Sailors Missing at Sea: An Intense Search Underway
1 hour ago
U.S. Navy Sailors Missing at Sea: An Intense Search Underway
UN Condemns Mortar Attack in Somalia, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace
2 hours ago
UN Condemns Mortar Attack in Somalia, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace
Latest Headlines
World News
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
14 seconds
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
20 seconds
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
37 seconds
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
1 min
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
3 mins
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
3 mins
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
3 mins
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
4 mins
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
4 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app