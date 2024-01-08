North Korean Weapons in Hamas-Israel Conflict: South Korea’s NIS Confirms

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has confirmed that Hamas militants are using North Korean manufactured weapons in their war against Israel. This corroborates a report by Voice of America (VOA), substantiated by a photograph showing Korean characters and numbers on the fuse of an F-7 grenade launcher, implying its North Korean origin.

Unveiling the North Korean Connection

The NIS has released an additional photo of a disassembled F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher, further verifying the North Korean connection. The NIS is currently gathering more detailed evidence regarding the scope and timing of this alleged arms trade between North Korea and Hamas. However, the disclosure of this evidence is limited, as it is crucial to protect sources and maintain diplomatic relations.

North Korea’s Tactical Influence

Previously, South Korea’s military suggested that North Korea might be sharing military tactics with Hamas. There have been indications that these tactics could potentially be employed for a surprise attack on South Korea. This suggests an intricate network of strategic alliances, with potential implications for regional security dynamics.

North Korea’s Comprehensive Support for Palestine

Further intelligence indicates that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has directed officials to devise ways to support Palestine comprehensively. This suggests an ideological alignment between North Korea and Palestine, with the former potentially bolstering the latter’s military capabilities. However, North Korea has vehemently denied any involvement in supplying weapons to Hamas, accusing the United States of fabricating these allegations.