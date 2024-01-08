en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
North Korea

North Korean Weapons in Hamas-Israel Conflict: South Korea’s NIS Confirms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
North Korean Weapons in Hamas-Israel Conflict: South Korea’s NIS Confirms

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has confirmed that Hamas militants are using North Korean manufactured weapons in their war against Israel. This corroborates a report by Voice of America (VOA), substantiated by a photograph showing Korean characters and numbers on the fuse of an F-7 grenade launcher, implying its North Korean origin.

Unveiling the North Korean Connection

The NIS has released an additional photo of a disassembled F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher, further verifying the North Korean connection. The NIS is currently gathering more detailed evidence regarding the scope and timing of this alleged arms trade between North Korea and Hamas. However, the disclosure of this evidence is limited, as it is crucial to protect sources and maintain diplomatic relations.

North Korea’s Tactical Influence

Previously, South Korea’s military suggested that North Korea might be sharing military tactics with Hamas. There have been indications that these tactics could potentially be employed for a surprise attack on South Korea. This suggests an intricate network of strategic alliances, with potential implications for regional security dynamics.

North Korea’s Comprehensive Support for Palestine

Further intelligence indicates that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has directed officials to devise ways to support Palestine comprehensively. This suggests an ideological alignment between North Korea and Palestine, with the former potentially bolstering the latter’s military capabilities. However, North Korea has vehemently denied any involvement in supplying weapons to Hamas, accusing the United States of fabricating these allegations.

0
North Korea South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

North Korea

See more
2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns of Immediate Military Strike in Response to Provocation
North Korea’s border bristles with tension as Kim Yo Jong, the formidable sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issues a severe warning of swift military retaliation in response to any perceived provocation. This stern statement comes in the wake of North Korea conducting artillery fire drills near the border with South Korea for
Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns of Immediate Military Strike in Response to Provocation
North Korea Persistently Conducts Artillery Drills Near Western Border, South Korea Holds Back
14 hours ago
North Korea Persistently Conducts Artillery Drills Near Western Border, South Korea Holds Back
North Korea Denies Firing Artillery Near Contested Border, Kim Yo Jong Refutes Seoul's Claims
17 hours ago
North Korea Denies Firing Artillery Near Contested Border, Kim Yo Jong Refutes Seoul's Claims
DPRK Executes Live-Shell Firing Drill Amid Rising Tensions
3 hours ago
DPRK Executes Live-Shell Firing Drill Amid Rising Tensions
Kim Jong-un Inspects New Poultry Farm, Signals Boost in Production amidst Food Shortages
5 hours ago
Kim Jong-un Inspects New Poultry Farm, Signals Boost in Production amidst Food Shortages
South Korea Issues Evacuation Advisory Amid North Korean Threats
11 hours ago
South Korea Issues Evacuation Advisory Amid North Korean Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Merger: Residents Seek Return to Original State Lines
25 seconds
Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Merger: Residents Seek Return to Original State Lines
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
2 mins
Amit Shah's Hospital Visit: A Show of Solidarity from Political and Business Circles
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Posters at Starbucks: Student Activists Detained
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
2 mins
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi's Journey with 'Kenda'
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
3 mins
EA and FIFA Part Ways: Unveiling 'EA Sports FC' as the Future of Football Gaming
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
3 mins
International and Canadian Leaders Address Israel-Hamas Conflict
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
4 mins
Artur Beterbiev Defends Title: A New Chapter in Quebec's Boxing Golden Era
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
4 mins
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley's Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
4 mins
Melitopol's Desperate Plea: Mayor Reports Humanitarian Crisis in Occupied Territories
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
12 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app