en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

North Korea Shuts Down Inter-Korean Organizations Amid Escalating Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
North Korea Shuts Down Inter-Korean Organizations Amid Escalating Tensions

In a significant move, North Korea has announced the dissolution of its inter-Korean organizations, marking a halt to the broadcasts of Pyongyang Radio, a medium previously used for transmitting encrypted messages to spies in South Korea. The decision follows directives from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, highlighting an escalation in tensions between the two Koreas.

Decoding the Signals

The cessation of Pyongyang Radio broadcasts signifies the end of an era. The radio station had been known for sending coded instructions to North Korean agents in South Korea, a practice that resumed in 2016 after a 16-year hiatus following the inaugural inter-Korean summit in 2000. The shutdown of this communication channel underlines the growing divide between the two nations.

A Fundamental Shift

Kim Jong-un, during a Workers’ Party meeting last month, ordered the restructuring of entities focused on inter-Korean affairs. This directive led to the disbandment of various institutions responsible for civilian exchanges with South Korea, such as the North Side Committee for Implementing June 15 Joint Declaration and other related councils. The move aligns with a recent policy shift that views South Korea as the primary enemy to eradicate.

Preparing for Possible Conflicts

Aside from restructuring, Kim Jong-un has also pushed for a ‘fundamental change’ in the approach towards South Korea. This includes the disbandment of the United Front Department, which was in charge of South Korean relations. The situation has been exacerbated by North Korea’s artillery drills near the sea border, marking an increase in military provocations and straining the already tense relationship with South Korea.

0
Military North Korea South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
17 mins ago
Emotional Reunion at School Assembly: Soldier Surprises Stepchildren
In the heart of Fort Smallwood Elementary School, a moment of pure emotion punctuated the everyday humdrum of school life. Army National Guard member Sgt. Michael Teller, after a deployment of 339 days in central Iraq, orchestrated a surprise reunion with his twin stepchildren, Mallory and Jonathan, during a bustling school assembly. It was a
Emotional Reunion at School Assembly: Soldier Surprises Stepchildren
Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind
2 hours ago
Nigeria's Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Supporting the Heroes Left Behind
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
2 hours ago
New Law Mandates Federal Contracts for Veterans' Small Businesses
Allegations of Extrajudicial Killings in Kaduna: A Call for Justice
35 mins ago
Allegations of Extrajudicial Killings in Kaduna: A Call for Justice
Pakistan's COAS Witnesses Successful Testing of Air Defence Systems and Inaugurates NASTP Silicon
48 mins ago
Pakistan's COAS Witnesses Successful Testing of Air Defence Systems and Inaugurates NASTP Silicon
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
2 hours ago
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
Latest Headlines
World News
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
8 seconds
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
20 seconds
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
58 seconds
Pennsylvania Voters and Protesters Greet President Biden with Hostility
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
2 mins
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
4 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
8 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
9 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
10 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app