en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation with South Korea

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:35 pm EST
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation with South Korea

In a significant shift of policy, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has publicly declared that the country will abandon its pursuit of reconciliation or unification with South Korea. This announcement, disseminated through North Korea’s state media channels, signifies a notable position that could impact inter-Korean relations.

A Step Back from Reconciliation

The North Korean leader’s announcement marks a stark deviation from previous efforts towards reconciliation and unification. According to Kim Jong Un, the relationship between North and South Korea has turned hostile, and any military confrontation attempt by the US and South Korea would be met with serious action from North Korea’s ‘nuclear war deterrent’.

Escalating Military Preparations

Kim Jong Un announced plans to place three new military spy satellites into orbit in 2024, a move aligning with the country’s previous activities. Over the past year, North Korea has carried out a record-breaking number of weapons tests, including the launch of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile. The country’s decision to boost its nuclear arsenal, which analysts estimate could already include 20 to 60 warheads, further escalates tensions.

Impact on Inter-Korean Relations

This announcement is indicative of deteriorating inter-Korean relations and reflects North Korea’s growing preference to strengthen relationships with allies such as China and Russia over its southern neighbor. The shift could lead to heightened friction and tensions in Northeast Asia, with the country’s plans to launch additional spy satellites raising concerns and facing criticism as violations of UN Security Council resolutions.

0
International Relations North Korea South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

North Korea Announces Shift in Stance on Inter-Korean Unification

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Madrid Activists Demand Peace in the Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Unfit Nations or Unseen Resilience? A Historical Reflection on Czechoslovakia

By Justice Nwafor

2023: A Year of Challenges and Shifts in Global Dynamics ...
@International Relations · 1 hour
2023: A Year of Challenges and Shifts in Global Dynamics ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation and Reunification with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Reconciliation and Reunification with South Korea
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Allies

By BNN Correspondents

Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and Allies
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
1 min
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
1 min
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
8 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
9 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
11 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
22 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
44 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
49 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
54 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
49 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app