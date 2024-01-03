en English
Science & Technology

New Study Sheds Light on the Evolutionary History of Extinct Palaeoniscoid Fishes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
A groundbreaking study has revealed intriguing insights into the diversity and evolutionary history of basal actinopterygians, extinct palaeoniscoid fishes, by examining a growth series of palaeoniscoids in the juvenile stage from the Upper Triassic Amisan Formation in South Korea. The research documents the remarkable preservation of fourteen specimens, including five counterpart specimens, of a new species named Megalomatia minimagen et sp. nov., enabling a detailed exploration of their ontogeny.

Unveiling the Unique Features of Megalomatia minimagen et sp. nov.

The specimens of the newly discovered taxon exhibit features that have not been observed before in this group. Notably, the creatures’ eyes likely contained a crystalline lens, and they had otoliths and lateral line canals that were not protected by covering scales. These attributes offer fresh insights into the adaptations and evolution of basal actinopterygians, including intricate details such as binocular vision that likely played a critical role in prey capture with their primitive jaw structures.

The Importance of Examining Ontogenetic Stages in Fish

The study underscores the importance of examining ontogenetic stages in fish, a task that poses significant challenges due to the rarity of mineralized immature specimens and the brief period during which early developmental conditions are exhibited. The findings from the Megalomatia specimens provide valuable contributions to our understanding of developmental patterns, functional development tendencies, and environmental preferences of fish at different developmental stages.

Adding New Chapters to the Fossil Record

The fossilized specimens were discovered in the Amisan Formation, which is of Late Triassic or Late Triassic-Early Jurassic age, according to fossil records. The new taxon distinguishes itself from previously known species in the formation and symbolizes a significant addition to the fossil record of fish ontogenies, adding new chapters to our understanding of their evolutionary history.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

