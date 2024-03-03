Nam Gyu-ri Triumphantly Returns to Music with 'HALO' After 13-Year Hiatus: A Journey of Passion and Perseverance

On a notable broadcast of KBS CoolFM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show', fans were treated to a heartwarming conversation between DJ Park Myung Soo and Nam Gyu-ri, shedding light on her much-anticipated comeback. The conversation not only revisited cherished memories but also delved into Nam's recent endeavors and the profound story behind her return to the music scene with her new single 'HALO'.

Rekindling Old Ties and Pursuing New Dreams

Park Myung Soo welcomed Nam Gyu-ri with a nostalgic rendition of SeeYa's 'Shoes', setting the stage for a trip down memory lane and an exploration of Nam's current focus on acting. The camaraderie between Park and Nam, rooted in their time on the variety show 'X-Man', was palpable, with Nam expressing her admiration for Park's impersonation segments and how they served as a source of inspiration. Discussion turned to Nam's vocal talent and her admission of missing the joy of singing, leading to her revelation of creating music independently and finally releasing 'HALO' after a 13-year hiatus.

Overcoming Challenges and Embracing New Beginnings

Nam's journey back to music wasn't without its hurdles. She opened up about developing carpal tunnel syndrome from her dedication to playing the guitar, a challenge that temporarily sidelined her musical pursuits but ultimately couldn't dampen her spirit. 'HALO', described as a song about shining light on one another, symbolizes the bond between fans, lovers, and friends. This single marks a significant milestone, showcasing Nam's resilience and unwavering passion for music despite the obstacles she faced.

The Significance of 'HALO' and What Lies Ahead

The release of 'HALO' on February 22nd was met with excitement and support from fans, marking a triumphant return for Nam Gyu-ri to the music industry. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of following one's passion, no matter the challenges. As Nam continues to explore music and acting, her journey serves as inspiration for many, reminding us that it's never too late to pursue our dreams and shine a light on the world.

The conversation between Park Myung Soo and Nam Gyu-ri not only highlighted a significant comeback but also underscored the enduring connections formed through music and shared experiences. As Nam Gyu-ri steps back into the spotlight with 'HALO', her journey encourages a reflection on the impact of music in bridging past and present, and the endless possibilities that lie ahead for those who dare to dream and persevere.