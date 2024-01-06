en English
K-Pop

My Happy Ending: K-Drama’s Foray into Psychological Thriller

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
My Happy Ending: K-Drama's Foray into Psychological Thriller

The South Korean television landscape has been set abuzz with the arrival of My Happy Ending, a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the life of a successful businesswoman. The narrative is centered on Seo Jae-won, portrayed by Jang Na-ra, a self-made CEO of her own furniture company. Jae-won’s life, which appears perfect from the outside, begins to spiral as she suspects she’s being stalked and experiences betrayal from those she held close.

A Stellar Cast and Intriguing Plotline

Jae-won’s world, professionally and personally, includes her husband Heo Soon-young, played by Son Ho-Jung, her best friend Kwon Yoon-jin, and her colleague Yoon Teo. These relationships, once her pillars of support, become the epicenter of her doubt and fear as her life takes a dramatic turn. The show’s daring narrative and compelling performances promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

My Happy Ending: Episodes and Accessibility

The K-drama is slated to feature a total of 16 episodes, with two new ones premiering every week on Saturdays and Sundays until the third week of February. Viewers can tune in to TV Chosun in South Korea and tvN in Southeast Asia to watch these episodes as they air. International audiences have the option to stream the series on Viki and Viu, where English subtitles are provided. The third episode, scheduled to air on January 6 at 9:00 PM KST, will become available on streaming platforms a few hours after the initial release.

The Lure of Psychological Thrillers

The allure of My Happy Ending lies in its exploration of the psychological thriller genre, a relatively uncharted territory in K-dramas. The drama’s unique elements have stirred interest and garnered attention, offering viewers an intense, suspenseful experience. Jae-won’s journey from trust to doubt, from security to fear, is a testament to the series’ ability to craft a complex narrative that keeps audiences guessing.

K-Pop South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

My Happy Ending: K-Drama's Foray into Psychological Thriller - MOCHiPOP

K-Pop

