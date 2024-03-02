MONSTA X's Minhyuk Stuns Fans with Dramatic Military Transformation

Recently, a military man went viral on multiple apps online as netizens raved over his looks. Earlier this month, a compilation featuring a Korean soldier went viral on TikTok, showing him performing stunts from some sort of TV show. The same clip was re-uploaded to Twitter, where a netizen compared him to Geto Suguru, a character from the series Jujitsu Kaisen. Viewers raved about his handsome looks and impressive physique but were left wondering exactly who he was.

The Soldier: A Test of Strength and Strategy

In 2021, the survival program The Soldier aired, intending to find the strongest military team globally. The show was split into seasons, with the first set on finding the best team of South Korean Special Force reservists, the second finding the best in the Asia-Pacific, then the third finding the best in the world. Ultimately, the team led by the Korean leader, Lee Chang Jun, won and included member Chu Bu Yeon. Chu Bu Yeon was a Marine Corps Special Recon member and stood out due to his long, luxurious hair.

A Man of Many Talents

According to an Instagram story, Chu is 24 years old and a huge fitness buff. Along with several posts about his time in the gym, he has been photographed by a body studio in the past. In addition to this, Chu seems to enjoy traveling and indulging in the arts. And according to his latest post, he is still sporting his gorgeous mane of hair!

Reflecting on the Transformation

