MIRAE's Jang Yubin Sparks Controversy for Selling Fan-Given Gift

MIRAE's Jang Yubin has ignited a firestorm of controversy after allegedly listing a fan-given gift on a secondhand marketplace app. The item in question, a long-sleeved DIESEL shirt, was being sold for approximately 150,000 KRW (112 USD), a marked drop from its original price of 280,000 KRW (209 USD) in Japan. The artist defended the discounting, citing partial peeling of the shirt's print as the reason for its lower price.

Revelation and Reaction

The controversy was unearthed by a fan using the username happy_sunday_x on the Bungae Jangtuh app. They exposed the listing and shared screenshots of direct messages with Jang Yubin, where Yubin, verified as 'Jang -bin,' apologized for his lack of foresight in selling the gift. He expressed financial concerns and a reluctance to ask his parents for money as the rationale for his actions.

A Divided Fan Base

While a faction of fans argue that idols have the right to do as they please with gifts after they've been received, the majority of fans voiced disappointment in Yubin's decision. They see the act of selling a fan-gifted item as a breach of the unspoken bond between artists and their supporters.

Waiting for Official Response

As controversy rages, both Jang Yubin and DSP Media, the entertainment company representing MIRAE, have remained silent on the issue. Fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting their response, hoping it will provide closure to the controversy.