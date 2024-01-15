en English
Science & Technology

Memristive Devices Get a Boost: Sahmyook University Researchers Develop Silver-Dispersive Chalcogenide Thin Film

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Memristive Devices Get a Boost: Sahmyook University Researchers Develop Silver-Dispersive Chalcogenide Thin Film

In a significant leap forward for the realm of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, researchers at Sahmyook University in Korea, under the guidance of Professor Min Kyu Yang, have achieved a milestone in the development of memristive devices. Their innovation, a silver-dispersive chalcogenide thin film, promises to revolutionize the field, offering superior characteristics like an electro-forming-free process and low-power operation.

Revolutionizing Memristive Devices

Memristive devices have been a cornerstone in advanced technology applications, as they retain their resistance, thereby holding data. Traditionally, transition metal oxides have been the go-to materials for manufacturing memristors. However, the newly developed silver-based chalcogenide thin film offers a fresh perspective, with potential advantages that could redefine the technology.

Implications for AI and Other Technologies

This breakthrough is poised to enable devices that emulate human brain processes more effectively, with promising applications in data analysis, speech and facial recognition, autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things. Through various spectroscopic techniques, the researchers analyzed the thin film’s properties, discovering its reliable performance, even in high-temperature conditions, which is crucial for data retention and device endurance.

Meeting the Demand for Higher Memory Capacities

The development of these memristive devices comes as an answer to the increasing demand for higher memory capacities in semiconductors. Current terabyte storage units are proving inadequate for big data applications, and the new film could be instrumental in the creation of next-generation neuromorphic chips. This development could significantly contribute to advancements in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The research was conducted at Sahmyook University, a notable Christian institution in Seoul, South Korea, part of the global Seventh-day Adventist educational network.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

