Medytox Launches Luvantas: A New Key Player in North American Medical Aesthetics

South Korean biopharmaceutical company, Medytox, Inc., has announced the establishment of Luvantas, Inc., its wholly-owned North American subsidiary. The newly formed Luvantas is a novel player in the medical aesthetics industry, poised to bring innovative solutions to the North American market. The focus of the company is to cater to the interests of customers, patients, and healthcare professionals.

Luvantas: A New Era in Medical Aesthetics

Luvantas is currently collaborating with parent company Medytox to secure approval for NivobotulinumtoxinA in the United States and Canada. A Biological License Application for the product has already been submitted to the US FDA in December. The company’s ambitions don’t stop with one product. Upon securing the necessary regulatory approvals, Luvantas has plans to introduce additional medical aesthetic products from Medytox. The company also intends to forge alliances with other entities to commercialize unique solutions within the medical aesthetics arena.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

At the heart of Luvantas’s formation is the appointment of Thomas A. Albright as President and CEO, and Stephanie A. Yee as CFO. Albright brings to the table a rich cache of experience in healthcare and medical aesthetics, including a significant role in the worldwide launch of BOTOX Cosmetic at Allergan. Yee, on the other hand, is an accounting and finance veteran with over two decades of experience with high-growth companies in life sciences and technology.

Medytox: A Trailblazer in Botulinum Toxin Manufacturing

Medytox, founded in 2000, has distinguished itself as the first company to manufacture Botulinum toxin type A in Korea. The company has also created the first liquid ready-to-use formulation of the toxin. Medytox’s products have a global reach, with availability in 60 countries. The company is publicly traded on the Korean KOSDAQ exchange.

The formation of Luvantas and its ambitious plans signal a promising new chapter in the sphere of medical aesthetics. With experienced leadership and the backing of an innovative parent company like Medytox, Luvantas is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the North American market.