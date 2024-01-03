en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Medytox Launches Luvantas: A New Key Player in North American Medical Aesthetics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Medytox Launches Luvantas: A New Key Player in North American Medical Aesthetics

South Korean biopharmaceutical company, Medytox, Inc., has announced the establishment of Luvantas, Inc., its wholly-owned North American subsidiary. The newly formed Luvantas is a novel player in the medical aesthetics industry, poised to bring innovative solutions to the North American market. The focus of the company is to cater to the interests of customers, patients, and healthcare professionals.

Luvantas: A New Era in Medical Aesthetics

Luvantas is currently collaborating with parent company Medytox to secure approval for NivobotulinumtoxinA in the United States and Canada. A Biological License Application for the product has already been submitted to the US FDA in December. The company’s ambitions don’t stop with one product. Upon securing the necessary regulatory approvals, Luvantas has plans to introduce additional medical aesthetic products from Medytox. The company also intends to forge alliances with other entities to commercialize unique solutions within the medical aesthetics arena.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

At the heart of Luvantas’s formation is the appointment of Thomas A. Albright as President and CEO, and Stephanie A. Yee as CFO. Albright brings to the table a rich cache of experience in healthcare and medical aesthetics, including a significant role in the worldwide launch of BOTOX Cosmetic at Allergan. Yee, on the other hand, is an accounting and finance veteran with over two decades of experience with high-growth companies in life sciences and technology.

Medytox: A Trailblazer in Botulinum Toxin Manufacturing

Medytox, founded in 2000, has distinguished itself as the first company to manufacture Botulinum toxin type A in Korea. The company has also created the first liquid ready-to-use formulation of the toxin. Medytox’s products have a global reach, with availability in 60 countries. The company is publicly traded on the Korean KOSDAQ exchange.

The formation of Luvantas and its ambitious plans signal a promising new chapter in the sphere of medical aesthetics. With experienced leadership and the backing of an innovative parent company like Medytox, Luvantas is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the North American market.

0
Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle and clean energy giant, has further broadened its footprint in the Austin region with a new facility situated in Hutto. The 36,000-square-foot site, brimming with activity during a late December walkthrough by the Austin Business Journal, is linked to Tesla in state filings and has been confirmed by Hutto officials.
Tesla Inc. Expands Footprint in Austin with New Hutto Facility
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth
2 mins ago
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co: A Dividend Aristocrat with Promising Growth
Disney's Economic Impact on Florida: A $40 Billion Question
2 mins ago
Disney's Economic Impact on Florida: A $40 Billion Question
Navigating the Evolving Landscape of the Mortgage Industry: A Look at 2024
45 seconds ago
Navigating the Evolving Landscape of the Mortgage Industry: A Look at 2024
NIST OWM Announces National Price Verification Survey for 2024
2 mins ago
NIST OWM Announces National Price Verification Survey for 2024
Land Transactions in Florida: A Year of Significant Acquisitions
2 mins ago
Land Transactions in Florida: A Year of Significant Acquisitions
Latest Headlines
World News
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
1 min
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
1 min
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
1 min
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
2 mins
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
3 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
3 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
4 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
4 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
4 mins
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
50 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
51 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app