Business

Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Logo Plagiarism Controversy Surrounds Upcoming K-pop Group TWS

The upcoming K-pop sensation, TWS, managed by Pledis Entertainment and associated with the renowned HYBE, has found itself in the eye of a storm due to allegations of logo plagiarism. The controversy arose after a custom watch strap brand named TWM Strap publicly claimed that TWS’s logo is strikingly similar to their own, infringing upon their trademark rights.

Allegations and Legal Action

TWM Strap took to Instagram, expressing their intent to engage a lawyer and pursue legal action over the alleged plagiarism. The brand insisted that the resemblance between the two logos is too close to be dismissed as a mere coincidence. The issue has since exploded in the online community, with a majority agreeing with TWM Strap’s claims and criticizing Pledis Entertainment for such an oversight.

Public Reactions

The reaction from the public has been largely unfavorable, with many urging Pledis Entertainment to change the logo. Some have even gone as far as ridiculing HYBE for allowing such a controversy to occur, considering its resources and industry standing. As the debate rages, the question remains whether the logo will undergo a change, or if the legal action will proceed.

TWS’s Upcoming Debut

Despite the ongoing controversy, TWS is set to make their debut on January 22. The group has been gaining attention globally due to their solid performance skills and dazzling visuals. The debut album, titled ‘Sparkling Blue,’ is highly anticipated, and it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the group’s launch.

Business South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

