LG Unveils Advanced M4, G4, and C4 Series TVs for 2024

In a significant leap forward in TV technology, LG has announced the launch of its 2024 OLED TV lineup, including the advanced M4, G4, and C4 series. A notable standout in the lineup is the M4 series, an upgrade from its predecessor, the M3 series, with a host of enhancements that promise to redefine the TV viewing experience.

The M4 Series: A New Standard in Wireless TVs

The M4 series boasts a new α11 AI processor, dynamic tone mapping pro, and the latest webOS 24. It also heralds the second generation of LG’s wireless OLED TVs. Notably, the M4 series enhances the viewing experience with increased brightness and a native refresh rate of 144 hertz. Moreover, in a move to accommodate various user preferences and space constraints, LG has introduced a smaller, yet premium, 65-inch screen size option in the M4 series.

G4 and C4 Series: Pushing Boundaries in Picture Quality and Gaming

LG’s G4 television, another jewel in the 2024 lineup, is said to offer unparalleled brightness and picture quality. The G4 stands as the first TV to support a native 144 hertz output from a PC, making it a go-to choice for high-performance gaming and PC usage. Meanwhile, the C4 series, LG’s latest mainstream OLED model, follows the highly acclaimed C3 model from the previous year. The C4 series sees significant improvements, including a brightness boost even for its smaller 42 and 48-inch sizes.

Anticipating the Market Response

While LG has yet to reveal the pricing details, the C4 series, with its advanced features and improved brightness, is expected to be a strong competitor for the best high-end TV for value. The new lineup, particularly with the introduction of the 144 Hertz technology across models, is poised to set a new benchmark in the TV industry, offering an unrivaled viewing experience.