LG Electronics Ups Annual Investment to $7.6bn, Eyes Future Business Growth

In a significant move, LG Electronics has informed about a substantial surge in its annual investment to an estimated 10 trillion won ($7.6 billion). This strategic decision is aimed at bolstering the expansion of future business ventures despite prevailing economic uncertainties. The announcement was made by the company’s CEO, Cho Joo-wan, during a press conference at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 held in Las Vegas.

Investment Allocation and Strategic Focus

The CEO underscored the company’s strategic focus on high-growth and high-profit zones, which include electronics, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as the webOS platform. The investment will be distributed with 4.5 trillion won allocated for Research & Development (R&D), 3.5 trillion won for regular facility maintenance, and 2 trillion won earmarked for potential mergers and acquisitions. This allocation framework was outlined by LG’s Chief Strategy Officer, Lee Sam-soo.

Long-Term Investment Strategy and Business Pivot

LG has previously announced an ambitious investment strategy that exceeds 50 trillion won by 2030, marking a critical pivot from its mobile business to focus attention on areas such as automotive electronics, air solutions, and television operating systems. At CES 2024, LG displayed its advancements in the arenas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and mobility.

Financial Goals and Performance

The ultimate aim is to achieve a whopping 100 trillion won in sales by 2030. LG anticipates annual growth rates to hover between 8 to 9 percent, potentially touching double digits. The company’s Q4 earnings reflected a significant 350.9 percent increase in operating profit and a 5.9 percent rise in revenue. The official Q4 earnings report is slated for release on January 25.

Future Mergers and Acquisitions

CEO Cho also hinted at potential M&A deals slated to be announced within the year. These deals aim to target companies in the B2B and emerging sectors in a bid to reinforce the company’s transformation and secure its growth trajectory.