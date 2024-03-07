LeeHi Talks New Single 'My Beloved', Finding Inspiration, and Upcoming Singapore Concert

South Korean singer-songwriter LeeHi, known for her soulful ballads and playful numbers, is set to reconnect with fans in Singapore at MARQUEE on March 16. Ahead of her highly anticipated mini-live performance, LeeHi opens up about her latest single 'My Beloved', the process behind her songwriting, and her excitement to perform live again.

Advertisment

Return to Singapore: Anticipation and Memories

LeeHi recalls the warm reception she received at her last performance in Singapore, expressing eagerness to experience the communal singing with her fans once more. Her gratitude towards the audience's support highlights the strong connection she has built with her international fanbase.

Behind the Music: 'My Beloved' and the Creative Process

Advertisment

'My Beloved', initially inspired by a songwriter's thoughts on her mother, was transformed to resonate with a broader audience, focusing on universal themes of trust and communication. LeeHi also delves into the unique storytelling of her music videos for 'My Beloved' and 'Alley', explaining the intentional release order to spark curiosity among viewers. The absence of her presence in these videos contrasts with her more personal tracks, showcasing a different approach to connecting with her audience.

Inspiration, Songwriting, and What's Next

LeeHi shares that her relationships often inspire her music, and she seeks out new experiences to fuel her creativity when facing writer's block. With no set songwriting routine, she allows the nature of the song to guide her process. Looking ahead, LeeHi teases potential new music projects, signaling an exciting future for her and her fans.

As LeeHi prepares for her upcoming performance in Singapore, fans can anticipate a night filled with emotive music and shared experiences. Her journey continues to inspire, as she remains dedicated to connecting with her audience through her deeply personal and relatable music.