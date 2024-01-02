en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Lee Kwang-soo Stars in the Awaited K-Drama ‘A Shop for Killers’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Lee Kwang-soo Stars in the Awaited K-Drama ‘A Shop for Killers’

The highly anticipated K-Drama, ‘A Shop for Killers,’ is set to captivate audiences with its premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 17, 2024. This spin-off of the 2022 sensation ‘A Killer’s Shopping List’ features Lee Kwang-soo, famed for his memorable performances in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ and ‘Goblin.’

A Legacy of Mystery and Danger

The drama unfurls the enigmatic narrative of Jung Ji-an, who is thrust into a perilous investigation following the mysterious death of her uncle, the owner of a shopping mall. After her uncle’s demise, officially ruled as a suicide, Ji-an suspects a more insidious cause. Her quest for truth reveals the shopping mall to be a façade for her uncle’s clandestine and dangerous lifestyle.

Delving into the Dark Secrets

‘A Shop for Killers’ plunges viewers into Ji-an’s harrowing journey as she unearths her uncle’s true identity and the menacing world she finds herself entangled in. The series, set to be released in a concise eight episodes, has already ignited curiosity with its intriguing teasers and posters.

Release Format and Anticipations

While fans eagerly await the series, the release format remains ambiguous. Whether the episodes will be made available in one go or rolled out on a weekly basis is yet to be seen. The show’s reception, including critical reviews and IMDb ratings, will be updated post-release, providing a comprehensive gauge of its success.

0
South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Stabbing Attack

By BNN Correspondents

World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Joy, Challenges and Changing Tides

By Wojciech Zylm

The Rise and Fall of the Kia Cadenza: A Reflection on the Automotive Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain Gaming

By Salman Khan

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan ...
@Crime · 2 hours
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan ...
heart comment 0
Lee Young Ji Apologizes After Backlash Over Social Media Post

By BNN Correspondents

Lee Young Ji Apologizes After Backlash Over Social Media Post
South Korea Paves Way for Urban Transport Revolution with Gwangju Metro Line 2

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea Paves Way for Urban Transport Revolution with Gwangju Metro Line 2
Kevin Oh Commences Military Service in South Korea: A Pause Before the Encore

By BNN Correspondents

Kevin Oh Commences Military Service in South Korea: A Pause Before the Encore
Samsung Heavy Industries Signs $1.5 Billion FLNG Contract

By BNN Correspondents

Samsung Heavy Industries Signs $1.5 Billion FLNG Contract
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump’s Potential Second Term: A Discourse on a Radical and Authoritarian Agenda
10 mins
Trump’s Potential Second Term: A Discourse on a Radical and Authoritarian Agenda
Pediatricians Guide Parents on Common Childhood Illnesses
11 mins
Pediatricians Guide Parents on Common Childhood Illnesses
Crystal Dunn Joins Gotham FC: A Game-Changing Move for the Club
12 mins
Crystal Dunn Joins Gotham FC: A Game-Changing Move for the Club
Pakistan Gears Up for Anti-Polio Campaign: A Step Towards a Polio-Free Future
12 mins
Pakistan Gears Up for Anti-Polio Campaign: A Step Towards a Polio-Free Future
Alabama's NIL Collective Appeals for Donations after Rose Bowl Loss
12 mins
Alabama's NIL Collective Appeals for Donations after Rose Bowl Loss
Lincoln City CEO Engages with Fans: A Rare and Candid Interaction
13 mins
Lincoln City CEO Engages with Fans: A Rare and Candid Interaction
Oxford Scuba Divers Welcome New Year with Traditional Hinksey Lake Dive
14 mins
Oxford Scuba Divers Welcome New Year with Traditional Hinksey Lake Dive
Navigating the Political Landscape: Trump's Potential Comeback and UK's Labour Party Lead
14 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Trump's Potential Comeback and UK's Labour Party Lead
Nzema East MCE Dorcas Amoah Denies Involvement in Illegal Mining Activities
14 mins
Nzema East MCE Dorcas Amoah Denies Involvement in Illegal Mining Activities
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
1 hour
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
1 hour
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
4 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
6 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
8 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
9 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
10 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app