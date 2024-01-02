Lee Kwang-soo Stars in the Awaited K-Drama ‘A Shop for Killers’

The highly anticipated K-Drama, ‘A Shop for Killers,’ is set to captivate audiences with its premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 17, 2024. This spin-off of the 2022 sensation ‘A Killer’s Shopping List’ features Lee Kwang-soo, famed for his memorable performances in ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ and ‘Goblin.’

A Legacy of Mystery and Danger

The drama unfurls the enigmatic narrative of Jung Ji-an, who is thrust into a perilous investigation following the mysterious death of her uncle, the owner of a shopping mall. After her uncle’s demise, officially ruled as a suicide, Ji-an suspects a more insidious cause. Her quest for truth reveals the shopping mall to be a façade for her uncle’s clandestine and dangerous lifestyle.

Delving into the Dark Secrets

‘A Shop for Killers’ plunges viewers into Ji-an’s harrowing journey as she unearths her uncle’s true identity and the menacing world she finds herself entangled in. The series, set to be released in a concise eight episodes, has already ignited curiosity with its intriguing teasers and posters.

Release Format and Anticipations

While fans eagerly await the series, the release format remains ambiguous. Whether the episodes will be made available in one go or rolled out on a weekly basis is yet to be seen. The show’s reception, including critical reviews and IMDb ratings, will be updated post-release, providing a comprehensive gauge of its success.