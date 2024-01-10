en English
South Korea

Lee Kwan Hee Reflects on ‘Single’s Inferno 3’ Experience and Romance with Choi Hye Sun

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
With the curtains drawn on ‘Single’s Inferno 3′, it’s the heartwarming stories of love, and basketball player Lee Kwan Hee, that remain etched in viewers’ minds. The season finale saw four couples sail away into the sunset, but it’s Lee Kwan Hee’s journey that has the world buzzing.

Lee Kwan Hee: The Most Talked-About Contestant

The towering figure of Lee Kwan Hee has been a constant topic of discussion. Initially slated to board the island in Season 2, he instead graced Season 3 due to a scheduling conflict. His entry, however, was not without controversy. The athlete expressed remorse over the change in atmosphere he believes his late arrival caused on the show and apologized for an instance where he referred to female contestants impersonally. Despite these hiccups, his journey on the island was a memorable one, filled with moments of joy, introspection, and personal growth.

A Tale of Heart: Lee Kwan Hee and Choi Hye Sun

One narrative that captivated the audience was Lee Kwan Hee’s blossoming romance with Choi Hye Sun. Their journey, sprinkled with moments of vulnerability and affection, was a testament to the raw emotions that ‘Single’s Inferno’ is known for. In an exclusive interview, Lee Kwan Hee opened up about his relationship with Choi Hye Sun, albeit without revealing the current status of their bond. This has left fans curious, eagerly waiting for updates on their favorite couple.

‘Single’s Inferno 3’: A Global Phenomenon

The third season of ‘Single’s Inferno’ didn’t just entertain; it took the world by storm. In its first week, the show made its way into the TOP 10 TV shows (non-English) list and maintained its popularity across several countries. The season wrapped up on a glowing note, with an international viewership that left an indelible mark on the reality television landscape. The stories of the contestants continue to resonate with audiences, highlighting the universal language of love and human connection.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

