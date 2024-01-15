Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young to Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Impossible Heir’

South Korean actors Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young are set to share the screen in the forthcoming revenge drama, “The Impossible Heir,” premiering on Disney+ in February. The exact date of the premiere remains undisclosed.

The Intricate Plot

The narrative revolves around Kang In-ha, played by Jun-young, who learns he is the illegitimate offspring of a business tycoon. Abandoning his destitute life, In-ha comes up against opposition from his newfound family. He then allies with his childhood companion Han Tae-oh, brought to life by Jae-wook, masterminding a plot to displace the corporate structure and secure their just position in society.

Characters’ Struggle for Power

Their ascendancy to power is threatened by Na Hye-won, an aspiring woman with a troubled history, embodied by Hong Su-zu, who might potentially derail their plans. Jun-young, known for his debut in the K-pop boy band U-KISS and his acting roles in dramas such as “Imitation” and “Let Me Be Your Knight.” Jae-wook has earned accolades for his performances in “Extraordinary You” and “Alchemy of Souls.”

Anticipated Release

“The Impossible Heir” is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas slated for release in 2024. With a plot revolving around revenge, power, and societal status, the drama promises to deliver an intriguing narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.