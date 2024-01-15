en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young to Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Impossible Heir’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young to Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Impossible Heir’

South Korean actors Lee Jae-wook and Lee Jun-young are set to share the screen in the forthcoming revenge drama, “The Impossible Heir,” premiering on Disney+ in February. The exact date of the premiere remains undisclosed.

The Intricate Plot

The narrative revolves around Kang In-ha, played by Jun-young, who learns he is the illegitimate offspring of a business tycoon. Abandoning his destitute life, In-ha comes up against opposition from his newfound family. He then allies with his childhood companion Han Tae-oh, brought to life by Jae-wook, masterminding a plot to displace the corporate structure and secure their just position in society.

Characters’ Struggle for Power

Their ascendancy to power is threatened by Na Hye-won, an aspiring woman with a troubled history, embodied by Hong Su-zu, who might potentially derail their plans. Jun-young, known for his debut in the K-pop boy band U-KISS and his acting roles in dramas such as “Imitation” and “Let Me Be Your Knight.” Jae-wook has earned accolades for his performances in “Extraordinary You” and “Alchemy of Souls.”

Anticipated Release

“The Impossible Heir” is one of the highly anticipated Korean dramas slated for release in 2024. With a plot revolving around revenge, power, and societal status, the drama promises to deliver an intriguing narrative that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

0
South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
3 mins ago
Seoul Government Eyes Restoration of Historic Donuimun Gate
In a bid to revive a significant part of its historical heritage, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has set its sights on the potential restoration of Donuimun, one of Seoul’s Four Great Gates, which fell to destruction in 1915 during the Japanese occupation of South Korea. Known also as the West Gate or Seodaemun, Donuimun was
Seoul Government Eyes Restoration of Historic Donuimun Gate
Actor Jung Il Woo: A Testament of Gratitude, Resilience, and Loyalty
28 mins ago
Actor Jung Il Woo: A Testament of Gratitude, Resilience, and Loyalty
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
40 mins ago
South Korea Stands Firm on Tax Benefits Extension for Semiconductor Investments
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
8 mins ago
Stirling Student Journalist Selected for Winter Olympics Coverage
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
20 mins ago
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Vivaldi Park Resort Combines Night Skiing with Firework Display Amid Warm Weather
28 mins ago
Vivaldi Park Resort Combines Night Skiing with Firework Display Amid Warm Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
10 seconds
2024 US Presidential Election: A Potential Rematch and a Packed Calendar
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
49 seconds
India Honours Its Protectors on 76th Army Day, Declares 2024 'Year of Technology Absorption'
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services
1 min
Vale Council Faces Daunting Budget Shortfall; Vows to Safeguard Essential Services
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
1 min
Baby-led Feeding: A Potential Antidote to Infant Obesity
West Coast Football Team Embarks on Intensive Training, Harry Edwards Shines
1 min
West Coast Football Team Embarks on Intensive Training, Harry Edwards Shines
Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Heavy Snowfall
1 min
Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Heavy Snowfall
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
2 mins
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
2 mins
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
2 mins
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app