Korean Re and Samsung Life Cement Coinsurance Deal Worth KRW 700 Billion

In a significant move that underscores the evolving dynamics of South Korea’s insurance landscape, Korean Re and Samsung Life have inked a substantial coinsurance agreement. The deal, which saw Korean Re take on a fifth of Samsung Life’s new business premiums, involves liabilities worth KRW 700 billion ($534 million). This strategic pact, effective from November 1st, 2023, is the culmination of four months of meticulous discussions and analyses between the two insurance titans.

Strengthening the Underpinnings of the Insurance Market

This development is pivotal as it not only fortifies the business relationship between Korean Re and Samsung Life but also enhances their competitive standing in the insurance market. The coinsurance agreement represents a strategic step for Korean Re in its ongoing mission since 2017 to expand the domestic coinsurance market. This initiative is especially significant as primary insurers adapt to the new accounting standards of the International Financial Reporting Standard 17 (IFRS 17) and the Korean Insurance Capital Standards (K-ICS).

Coinsurance: A Game Changer

Coinsurance, a practice more prevalent in the United States and Europe, involves a primary insurer ceding not only risk premiums but also savings and other premiums to a reinsurer. This strategic move helps insurers manage capital requirements and enhance financial solvency, thus offering greater policyholder protection. Korean Re has positioned itself as a pioneer in this domain, formalizing coinsurance contracts with major insurers like Samsung Life and Shinhan Life and offering innovative reinsurance solutions.

Korean Re: A Steady Growth Trajectory

With this latest agreement, Korean Re fortifies its role in providing non-traditional reinsurance that addresses the unique needs of insurers. As a testament to its strategic initiatives, Korean Re reported a net income of KRW 292.9 billion and an insurance income of KRW 194.9 billion for the first 9 months of 2023. This move underscores Korean Re’s commitment to driving growth and stability in the insurance industry, offering a robust safety net for policyholders.