en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Korean Re and Samsung Life Cement Coinsurance Deal Worth KRW 700 Billion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Korean Re and Samsung Life Cement Coinsurance Deal Worth KRW 700 Billion

In a significant move that underscores the evolving dynamics of South Korea’s insurance landscape, Korean Re and Samsung Life have inked a substantial coinsurance agreement. The deal, which saw Korean Re take on a fifth of Samsung Life’s new business premiums, involves liabilities worth KRW 700 billion ($534 million). This strategic pact, effective from November 1st, 2023, is the culmination of four months of meticulous discussions and analyses between the two insurance titans.

Strengthening the Underpinnings of the Insurance Market

This development is pivotal as it not only fortifies the business relationship between Korean Re and Samsung Life but also enhances their competitive standing in the insurance market. The coinsurance agreement represents a strategic step for Korean Re in its ongoing mission since 2017 to expand the domestic coinsurance market. This initiative is especially significant as primary insurers adapt to the new accounting standards of the International Financial Reporting Standard 17 (IFRS 17) and the Korean Insurance Capital Standards (K-ICS).

Coinsurance: A Game Changer

Coinsurance, a practice more prevalent in the United States and Europe, involves a primary insurer ceding not only risk premiums but also savings and other premiums to a reinsurer. This strategic move helps insurers manage capital requirements and enhance financial solvency, thus offering greater policyholder protection. Korean Re has positioned itself as a pioneer in this domain, formalizing coinsurance contracts with major insurers like Samsung Life and Shinhan Life and offering innovative reinsurance solutions.

Korean Re: A Steady Growth Trajectory

With this latest agreement, Korean Re fortifies its role in providing non-traditional reinsurance that addresses the unique needs of insurers. As a testament to its strategic initiatives, Korean Re reported a net income of KRW 292.9 billion and an insurance income of KRW 194.9 billion for the first 9 months of 2023. This move underscores Korean Re’s commitment to driving growth and stability in the insurance industry, offering a robust safety net for policyholders.

0
Business South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sharekhan Study Reveals Concerning Trends Among New F&O Traders

By Rafia Tasleem

Tesla's Record Q4 Deliveries Surpass Expectations But Fall Behind China's BYD

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Wilton Universal Group Records Strong Growth: Diversification into Defence Sector Pays Off

By Rafia Tasleem

Apple Suppliers Suffer a Blow in Asian Markets Following Barclays Downgrade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

October 2023 in West Norfolk: A Month of Significant Events ...
@Business · 1 min
October 2023 in West Norfolk: A Month of Significant Events ...
heart comment 0
Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility
CEAT Kelani Holdings Steps Toward Sustainability with a Rs 475.97m Solar Power Plant

By Muhammad Jawad

CEAT Kelani Holdings Steps Toward Sustainability with a Rs 475.97m Solar Power Plant
Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spurt

By Rafia Tasleem

Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spurt
Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige: The Visionary Behind a Cinematic Revolution

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige: The Visionary Behind a Cinematic Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
2 mins
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
2 mins
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
3 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
3 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
3 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
3 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
3 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
3 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
3 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app