Korean Dramas 'Queen of Tears', 'Physical: 100' Dominate Netflix's Non-English TV Chart

SEOUL, April 3 (Yonhap) -- In a significant triumph for Korean television, "Queen of Tears" and "Physical: 100 Season 2 - Underground" have clinched the top two positions on Netflix's weekly non-English TV chart, marking a notable achievement for the country's entertainment industry. The romantic drama and reality competition show have captivated global audiences, amassing 4.6 million and 4.2 million views respectively, during the week of March 25 to 31.

Unprecedented Global Appeal

"Queen of Tears," featuring Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun, intricately weaves the narrative of a married couple rediscovering love amidst marital turmoil. The show's success is attributed to its compelling storyline, stellar performances, and the chemistry between its leads. Meanwhile, "Physical: 100" has emerged as a groundbreaking reality series on Netflix, where 100 contestants vie in grueling challenges for the ultimate prize. The show's unique format and intense competition have garnered a strong following, culminating in a fervent anticipation for its climax.

Impact on Korean Entertainment

The success of these shows on a global platform like Netflix signifies a broader trend of Korean content gaining international acclaim. This phenomenon, often referred to as the 'Hallyu' or Korean Wave, has seen Korean dramas, movies, and music transcend cultural and linguistic barriers to captivate a worldwide audience. The triumph of "Queen of Tears" and "Physical: 100" underscores the global appetite for diverse and innovative content that Korean creators are uniquely positioned to satisfy.

Looking Ahead

The stellar performance of these shows on Netflix's chart not only heralds a golden era for Korean entertainment but also sets the stage for upcoming releases. As Korean content continues to evolve, it challenges traditional storytelling norms, offering fresh perspectives and narratives. The global success of "Queen of Tears" and "Physical: 100" is a testament to the creativity and resilience of Korea's entertainment industry, promising an exciting future for audiences around the world.