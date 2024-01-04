Korean Air Introduces Virtual Human Characters in In-flight Safety Video

Korean Air, in a pioneering move within the airline industry, has launched a novel in-flight safety video featuring virtual human characters. This inventive initiative, orchestrated by Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, is designed to make safety procedures more accessible and engaging for passengers. This innovative approach marks a significant shift in the perception of in-flight safety videos, transforming them from mere procedural demonstrations to immersive digital experiences.

Revolutionizing In-Flight Safety

The five-minute video showcases a virtual character named Rina, dressed in a flight attendant uniform, along with the virtual K-pop girl group, Mave, who play the roles of passengers. This cutting-edge video, which uses green chroma live-action shooting and full 3D work, offers safety instructions in an engaging manner. The video uniquely utilizes objects like pictograms, motion graphics, 3D effects, and 3D sculptures to provide an intuitive experience for the passengers.

Virtual Characters in the Airline Industry

This initiative sees the first introduction of a hyperreal virtual human character in an airline in-flight safety video. The characters, Rina and Mave, use both offline and real-time rendering to enable natural movements, making it easier for passengers to understand and follow safety rules. The video, now available on the company’s YouTube channel, began airing on all Korean Air flights starting Thursday, January 4, 2024.

A Growing Trend in Korea

This initiative is reflective of a broader trend among Korean companies, such as SK Telecom and Shinhan Life Insurance, to incorporate virtual characters into their services for both promotional and operational purposes. By leveraging the synergy between aviation and digital technology, Korean Air aims to revolutionize the traditional in-flight safety video, making it more engaging, relatable, and effective for passengers around the world.