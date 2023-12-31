en English
Science & Technology

KIST Researchers Develop AI-Powered Acoustic Simulation for Precision in Ultrasound Therapy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:26 am EST
KIST Researchers Develop AI-Powered Acoustic Simulation for Precision in Ultrasound Therapy

A significant leap in medical therapy has been achieved by a team of dedicated researchers from the Bionics Research Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). Under the leadership of Dr. Kim Hyungmin, the team has developed a groundbreaking real-time acoustic simulation technology. Utilizing the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI), this technology predicts and corrects distortions in the focus position of ultrasound waves caused by the skull during focused ultrasound therapy.

Revolutionizing Focused Ultrasound Therapy

Focused ultrasound therapy is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that enables medical professionals to target tissue deep within the body, sans surgical incisions. Despite its significant advantages, one of the prime challenges of this treatment has been the distortion of ultrasound focus due to the skull’s density and varied thickness, which often affects the accuracy of the therapy.

Overcoming Challenges with AI

The innovative technology developed by the KIST researchers addresses this issue head-on. By employing generative AI, it can predict the distortions in real-time and adjust the focus of the ultrasound waves accordingly. This ensures that the treatment is directed precisely where needed, drastically enhancing the effectiveness of the therapy.

A Giant Leap in Medical Therapy

This development marks a significant advancement in the field of medical therapy. The real-time acoustic simulation technology could revolutionize the way certain treatments are carried out, improving their safety and efficacy. It has the potential to be used for a variety of conditions, opening up new possibilities for non-invasive treatments. The work of Dr. Kim Hyungmin and his team at KIST is a testament to the transformative power of technology in healthcare, aiming to provide better care for patients around the world.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

