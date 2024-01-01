en English
Military

Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Pledge for Enhanced Military Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Pledge for Enhanced Military Capabilities

In the final hours of 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flanked by his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and their daughter, commanded global attention from the heart of Pyongyang. The stage was the country’s New Year’s Eve performance, an event shrouded in secrecy, with independent journalists kept at arm’s length and news disseminated solely via the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Reinforcing Military Prowess

On the same day, Kim Jong Un held a meeting with commanding army officers, reasserting his commitment to enhancing North Korea’s national defense and military capabilities. His aggressive statements targeted the United States and South Korea, with promises of heightened nuclear weapons development, military spy satellites, and attack drones.

South Korea’s Defensive Strategy

Parallel to North Korea’s assertions, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered his New Year’s speech. The underlying message was clear – a bolstering of preemptive strike, missile defense, and retaliatory capabilities to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

Anticipating Escalation

Kim’s remarks have not escaped the attention of global experts who predict an escalation in tensions through sharp rhetoric and possible weapons tests. This escalation could potentially spark small-scale military clashes along the Korean border and lead to further long-range missile tests. The North Korean leader’s directive to reevaluate organizations handling relations with South Korea has also pointed to a possible shift in their approach towards the South.

As the world steps into 2024, the international community will keep a watchful eye on both Koreas, anticipating the next move in this tense chess game of power and defense.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

