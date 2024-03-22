Kim Hye-soon's 'Phantom Pain Wings' Clinches Prestigious NBCC Award, a First for Korea

South Korean poet Kim Hye-soon has made history by winning the National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) Award for her poignant work 'Phantom Pain Wings'. The announcement was made during a ceremony in New York City, marking a significant milestone as Kim becomes the first Korean to ever receive this honor in the poetry category. Her 13th book delves into the depths of patriarchy and war trauma, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

A Trailblazing Achievement

Kim Hye-soon's victory at the NBCC Awards underscores the global appeal and significance of her literary work. 'Phantom Pain Wings,' originally published in Korean in 2019 and later translated into English by Choi Don-mee, has been lauded for its exploration of war trauma and collective grief. The collection's innovative 'I-do-bird-sequence' has captivated readers, earning it a spot among The New York Times' best poetry books of 2023. Notably, it was the only translated work among the finalists, highlighting the exceptional quality and universal relevance of Kim's poetry.

Recognition Beyond Borders

The achievement of Kim Hye-soon is not just a personal victory but a landmark moment for Korean literature on the international stage. The award underscores the growing interest and appreciation for translated works, allowing a wider audience to experience the richness of Korean poetry. Kim's unique voice and the expert translation by Choi Don-mee have together achieved an unprecedented feat at the NBCC Awards, setting a new precedent for translated poetry collections.

Implications for Korean Literature

This award not only celebrates Kim Hye-soon's exceptional talent and contribution to poetry but also shines a spotlight on Korean literature as a whole. It demonstrates the potential for Korean authors to receive global recognition and paves the way for future works to be acknowledged on an international platform. The success of 'Phantom Pain Wings' at the NBCC Awards is a testament to the power of literature to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers, offering profound insights into human experience and suffering.

Kim Hye-soon's accomplishment with 'Phantom Pain Wings' at the NBCC Awards is a milestone that heralds a new era for Korean literature on the global stage. It invites readers and critics alike to explore the depths of Korean poetry, promising further recognition and appreciation of works that delve into the universal themes of trauma, grief, and resilience.