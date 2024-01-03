en English
South Korea

Kim Chung Ha’s Generous Donation to Child Welfare: A Beacon of Hope

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Kim Chung Ha’s Generous Donation to Child Welfare: A Beacon of Hope

Renowned singer Kim Chung Ha has demonstrated her philanthropic spirit by donating 50 million won to Green Umbrella, a leading child welfare organization. The generous donation is aimed at aiding low-income patients by covering their medical expenses, particularly for surgeries and rehabilitation needs. This significant financial contribution will specifically support families requiring financial assistance for operations related to congenital cleft lip and knee cancer.

A Sustained Commitment to Child Welfare

Chung Ha, a member of the Green Noble Club, has consistently shown her dedication to initiatives that benefit children. Her contributions go beyond one-time donations. She has been supporting medical expenses for ill children since 2019. In the previous year, Chung Ha made another significant donation under her fan club name, ‘Byulharang.’

Alleviating the Burdens of Medical Expenses

The reality of high medical costs is a heavy burden for many families, particularly those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. Chung Ha’s donation will alleviate some of these financial pressures, allowing families to focus more on the recovery and health improvement of their children, rather than the mounting medical bills.

Strength and Hope for Children

In a battle against illness, children and their families often find themselves not only physically exhausted but emotionally drained as well. Chung Ha’s donation is not merely a financial contribution; it is a source of strength and hope. She expressed her desire to provide respite to families who are worn out due to repeated treatments and wishes for the children to recover swiftly, both physically and mentally.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

