KG Mobility Records Increase in Annual Vehicle Sales Amid Global Popularity

KG Mobility, the South Korean automaker formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., has reported a modest 2.2 percent increase in its annual vehicle sales for the previous year, reaching a total of 116,428 vehicles. This growth has been primarily attributed to a surge in overseas demand, pushing exports up by 17.2 percent to 53,083 units. However, this international success is juxtaposed by a decline in domestic sales, which dropped by 7.7 percent to 63,345 units.

Global Popularity Fuels Growth

The company’s international success was largely driven by the popularity of models such as the Rexton Sports, Korando, and Torres. This growth came despite a shrinking local automobile market, particularly in the latter half of the year. KG Mobility credits its proactive strategy of launching new vehicle products for the increase in export sales.

Rebranding and New Technologies

The firm, under its new name, KGM Motors UK, unveiled a new global identity, slogan, color scheme, and logo. This rebranding signifies an exciting period for KG Mobility as it continues to grow as a respected SUV and pick-up truck brand.

Indian Market Highlights

