Automotive

KG Mobility Records Increase in Annual Vehicle Sales Amid Global Popularity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
KG Mobility Records Increase in Annual Vehicle Sales Amid Global Popularity

KG Mobility, the South Korean automaker formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., has reported a modest 2.2 percent increase in its annual vehicle sales for the previous year, reaching a total of 116,428 vehicles. This growth has been primarily attributed to a surge in overseas demand, pushing exports up by 17.2 percent to 53,083 units. However, this international success is juxtaposed by a decline in domestic sales, which dropped by 7.7 percent to 63,345 units.

Global Popularity Fuels Growth

The company’s international success was largely driven by the popularity of models such as the Rexton Sports, Korando, and Torres. This growth came despite a shrinking local automobile market, particularly in the latter half of the year. KG Mobility credits its proactive strategy of launching new vehicle products for the increase in export sales.

Rebranding and New Technologies

The firm, under its new name, KGM Motors UK, unveiled a new global identity, slogan, color scheme, and logo. This rebranding signifies an exciting period for KG Mobility as it continues to grow as a respected SUV and pick-up truck brand.

Indian Market Highlights

On the other side of the globe, the passenger vehicle market in India marked a new milestone. Annual volumes of cars in 2023 crossed the four million mark for the first time, recording an increase of around 8.2 per cent compared to 2022. The industry recorded a single-digit growth overall, with emission-friendly product categories registering sharp growth. The EV and CNG segments posted growth greater than 90 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, signaling a growing preference for green and smart technologies by Indian consumers.

Automotive
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

