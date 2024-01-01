KBS Responds to Public Criticism Over Lee Sun-kyun’s Drug Case Coverage

KBS, the South Korean broadcaster, has issued a response to public backlash following their controversial airing of the program ‘TV Criticism Viewers’ Desk’ on December 10th, 2023. The episode in question had discussed drug suspicion involving the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, which sparked a wave of criticism and led to numerous complaints to the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC).

On November 24th, KBS reported on a private phone conversation between Lee Sun-kyun and the head of an entertainment establishment, linked to the actor’s drug case. The public sentiment was that airing a personal conversation, not directly related to the drug allegations, was inappropriate and invasive. This led to a flurry of complaints being lodged with the KCSC, the regulatory body overseeing South Korean broadcasting.

Media’s Responsibility and Public Criticism

Responding to the criticism, Professor Kim Hyung-il stressed the importance of responsible journalism, cautioning against speculative reporting, especially when no direct evidence supports the allegations. He emphasized the need for media outlets to refrain from making unverified statements from suspects whose credibility is yet to be determined.

Park Hee-bong, the head of the Social Affairs Department at KBS’s News Headquarters, defended the broadcast. He argued that the public interest in celebrity involvement in significant crimes, such as drug abuse, warranted such reporting. He acknowledged the confusion caused by the police investigation and assured that KBS would strive to incorporate public feedback in future reports and production, to ensure balanced reporting and respect for individual rights.

Amid the ensuing controversy, the tragic news of Lee Sun-kyun’s death added a somber note. The actor was found deceased in his car on December 27th, in the midst of the drug investigation, leaving a grieving fanbase and a nation in shock.