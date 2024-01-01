en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

KBS Responds to Public Criticism Over Lee Sun-kyun’s Drug Case Coverage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
KBS Responds to Public Criticism Over Lee Sun-kyun’s Drug Case Coverage

KBS, the South Korean broadcaster, has issued a response to public backlash following their controversial airing of the program ‘TV Criticism Viewers’ Desk’ on December 10th, 2023. The episode in question had discussed drug suspicion involving the late actor Lee Sun-kyun, which sparked a wave of criticism and led to numerous complaints to the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC).

On November 24th, KBS reported on a private phone conversation between Lee Sun-kyun and the head of an entertainment establishment, linked to the actor’s drug case. The public sentiment was that airing a personal conversation, not directly related to the drug allegations, was inappropriate and invasive. This led to a flurry of complaints being lodged with the KCSC, the regulatory body overseeing South Korean broadcasting.

Media’s Responsibility and Public Criticism

Responding to the criticism, Professor Kim Hyung-il stressed the importance of responsible journalism, cautioning against speculative reporting, especially when no direct evidence supports the allegations. He emphasized the need for media outlets to refrain from making unverified statements from suspects whose credibility is yet to be determined.

Park Hee-bong, the head of the Social Affairs Department at KBS’s News Headquarters, defended the broadcast. He argued that the public interest in celebrity involvement in significant crimes, such as drug abuse, warranted such reporting. He acknowledged the confusion caused by the police investigation and assured that KBS would strive to incorporate public feedback in future reports and production, to ensure balanced reporting and respect for individual rights.

Amid the ensuing controversy, the tragic news of Lee Sun-kyun’s death added a somber note. The actor was found deceased in his car on December 27th, in the midst of the drug investigation, leaving a grieving fanbase and a nation in shock.

0
Crime South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakthrough in Anti-Terror Measures

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Grim Discovery Sparks Investigation and Call for Action in Las Pinas City

By BNN Correspondents

A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of Drug Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebration Turns Deadly: Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles ...
@Crime · 33 mins
New Year's Celebration Turns Deadly: Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles ...
heart comment 0
Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park

By BNN Correspondents

Man Caught Filming Minor in Changing Room at Swansea Water Park
Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Named

By BNN Correspondents

Decade-Long Mystery Solved: Unidentified Man in Irish Sea Finally Named
Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations

By Rizwan Shah

Covert Intrigue Unveiled: Tel Aviv Infiltrator Impersonates Elite Units, Shakes Israeli Security Foundations
Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Akwanga Council Chairman Andaha and Alh Adamu Custom Kidnapped in Nasarawa State
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
2 mins
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
5 mins
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
6 mins
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
6 mins
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
8 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
11 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
12 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
13 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app