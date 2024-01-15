en English
Fashion

K-pop Stars Amplify Luxury Fashion Brands’ Appeal: A Look into Recent Collaborations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST


The global K-pop phenomenon has infiltrated beyond the realms of music, making a significant impact on television, films, fashion, and particularly the luxury fashion industry. Over recent years, luxury fashion houses have identified the potential of K-pop stars as brand ambassadors, leveraging their considerable influence to reach wider demographics and attract the younger generation.

The Rise of K-pop in Luxury Fashion

In 2023, brands such as Prada, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Celine, Miu Miu, and Chanel entered into partnerships with K-pop idols, including the likes of BLACKPINK, BTS, and IVE. The popularity of these idols was leveraged to increase consumer engagement and elevate brand appeal. Prada, for instance, added all seven members of ENHYPEN and Sana Minatozaki from TWICE to their ambassador roster. Similarly, Versace announced Hyunjin Hwang from Stray Kids as its first Korean global ambassador.

A Win-Win Situation

These collaborations are mutually beneficial, providing a boost to the luxury houses by expanding their market reach and offering the idols an opportunity to diversify their income streams. The trend continues to grow, with newer K-pop groups like NewJeans being quickly recognized by top brands. With veteran groups like BTS on military hiatus, fans are hopeful that more groups will secure ambassador roles in 2024.

The Social Media Impact

The luxury industry has seen a significant surge in social media interactions, with a whopping 176 million messages posted last year. Louis Vuitton and Dior emerged as the most influential luxury brands, commanding 25 million and 17.9 million interactions respectively. K-pop stars play a crucial role in enhancing these brands’ social media strategies, with top-tier brands like Dior and Cartier enlisting them as ambassadors. The influence of these stars is undeniable, with idols such as Rosé from BLACKPINK being announced as the global ambassador for luxury brand Saint Laurent.

Fashion South Korea
