K-pop Star Wonyoung Triumphs in Defamation Lawsuit Against YouTuber

K-pop idol Jang Wonyoung of the new-generation girl group Ive has emerged victorious in a civil lawsuit against notorious YouTuber Sojang. The lawsuit was in response to false rumors disseminated by the YouTuber that caused personal injury to Wonyoung. The Seoul Central District Court sided with the rising star after the accused, identified solely as Park, failed to respond to the lawsuit, thus resulting in a deemed confession. Wonyoung has been granted 100 million won (around $74,620) in damages, with a 12% interest added from the date of filing until full payment.

Starship Entertainment's Legal Pursuit

Meanwhile, Wonyoung's label, Starship Entertainment, has been relentless in its legal pursuit against Park since as early as November 2022, including cases that extend overseas. The entertainment company is currently involved in a separate lawsuit against Park, with a hearing slated to take place later this month. Starship Entertainment has taken a firm stand in safeguarding the rights and reputations of its artists, expressing a strong commitment to continue legal actions against any defamatory actions.

IVE Continues to Shine Amidst Legal Battle

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Ive, including Wonyoung, is carrying on with their promotions. The group, which has been garnering attention both in South Korea and globally, is set to release their first English single 'All Night' featuring American rapper Saweetie. This comes as a clear testament to the group's resilience and dedication to their craft amidst the trials they face.

A Landmark Victory for K-pop Idols

This victory is not just a personal win for Wonyoung but also stands as a significant milestone in the K-pop industry. It underlines the importance of protecting the reputation and integrity of artists who often become targets of false rumors and defamatory comments. It also sends a strong message to those who spread such rumors that their actions have serious legal repercussions.