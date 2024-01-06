en English
South Korea

Jisoo Reflects on Adolescence and Friendship with Hyeri on ‘Hyeri’s Club’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
On January 5, Jisoo, the South Korean singer and actress, graced the set of ‘Hyeri’s Club’, offering viewers a rare glimpse into her adolescence. The conversation took a nostalgic turn as Jisoo, known for her roles in the music group BLACKPINK and the drama ‘Snowdrop’, delved into her past, more specifically, her middle school years.

Unraveling the Past

Seated across from the host, Lee Hyeri, Jisoo candidly revealed that during her middle school years, she wasn’t popular nor was she aware of her blossoming beauty. This revelation, a stark contrast to her current status as an international sensation, allowed viewers to see a side of Jisoo seldom shared in public. It was only during her high school years that she realized her popularity, an awakening that still surprises her today.

Humorous Anecdotes

Adding a dash of humor to the intense conversation, Jisoo reflected on her hairstyle during her middle school years. Describing it as a triangular kimbap– a Korean rice roll dish- she highlighted her former lack of self-awareness about her appeal. This humorous anecdote provided a light-hearted moment, contrasting with the more serious reflections of her past.

A Deeper Connection

Beyond the shared memories, the episode also shed light on the close friendship between Jisoo and Hyeri. The duo relived their first meeting on the TV program ‘Amazing Saturday’, where Hyeri, already a seasoned performer, offered Jisoo advice on navigating the entertainment field. The conversation also touched upon their mutual admiration for each other’s cars, leading Jisoo to purchase a car similar to Hyeri’s.

Through the course of the episode, Jisoo’s candid recollections of her past and shared anecdotes offered a fresh perspective on her journey to stardom. Her humility despite her global fame, and her willingness to share personal insights, reinforces her status as a relatable figure in the world of entertainment.

