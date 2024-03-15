J-Hope's 'Hope on the Street' Docuseries & Album Launch: A Dance Odyssey Unfolds

SEOUL (ANN/THE KOREA HERALD) – On Thursday, J-Hope, the BTS sensation, unveiled the captivating main trailer for his highly anticipated documentary series, 'Hope on the Street'. This series, spanning six thrilling episodes, offers viewers an intimate glimpse into J-Hope's global odyssey as he embarks on a journey to the vibrant streets of Osaka, Paris, New York, and his cherished hometown of Gwangju, Korea. Through electrifying dance encounters with street performers, J-Hope seeks not only to connect but to celebrate the universal language of movement that unites cultures worldwide.

Embarking on a Global Journey

'It all started with dancing. I am curious to look back at what genres of dance I used to work with and also to look back on my roots. I want to find an answer to what the future I dream of is,' said J-Hope in the trailer. His journey takes him across continents where he meets with dancers of diverse street dance genres including popping, house, hip-hop, and locking. The goal is to communicate with them through dancing and to learn from them, a process J-Hope describes as both thrilling and enlightening.

More Than Just Dance

'It makes my heart beat. It all feels really new. This is not just dance but its life for some people. I’m in the process of learning,' J-Hope reflects on his interactions with the street dancers. This documentary series, created by J-Hope before he began his mandatory military service in April last year, is not just a showcase of dance but a deep dive into the lives and cultures that shape these art forms. It highlights dance as a powerful form of communication and a bridge between diverse cultures.

Anticipation Builds for Release

The first episode of the documentary is set for release on March 28 on local streaming platform Tving and Prime Video for overseas viewers. Following closely, J-Hope is also set to release a special album, 'Hope on the Street Vol 1,' on March 29. The anticipation for both the series and the album is palpable among fans worldwide, who are eager to see a new side of J-Hope and perhaps find inspiration in his journey of discovery and connection through dance.

As J-Hope embarks on this journey, 'Hope on the Street' promises to be more than just a documentary series; it's a celebration of dance, culture, and the connections that bind us. Through his eyes, viewers are invited to explore the world and the myriad ways in which dance can convey emotions, tell stories, and bring people together. As the release dates draw near, the excitement only grows, setting the stage for what is sure to be an unforgettable odyssey into the heart of dance and the soul of an artist.