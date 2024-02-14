Subscribe

0

Advertisment
South Korea

IU Teases Fans with Upcoming ‘Holssi’ Music Video: A New Era of Energetic K-pop

IU reveals a vibrant and energetic side in the teaser for her upcoming music video 'Holssi'. Featuring a Looney Tunes collaboration, the highly-anticipated mini-album 'The Winning' is set to release on February 20.

author-image
Emmanuel Abara Benson
Updated On
New Update
IU Teases Fans with Upcoming ‘Holssi’ Music Video: A New Era of Energetic K-pop

IU Teases Fans with Upcoming ‘Holssi’ Music Video: A New Era of Energetic K-pop

South Korean sensation IU teases fans with her upcoming music video for the vibrant track 'Holssi', a lead single from her much-anticipated sixth mini-album 'The Winning'. Set to release on Friday, the teaser reveals a playful and energetic side of the singer-songwriter, leaving fans eager for more.

Advertisment

A New Era of IU: 'Holssi' and the Looney Tunes Collaboration

Known for her heartfelt ballads, IU surprises fans with the upbeat and lively track 'Holssi', meaning dandelions in Korean. The teaser showcases the singer standing in the street with a shopping cart before bursting into a cloud of dandelion fluff. Adding to the excitement, IU announced a collaboration with Tweety Bird from Looney Tunes for her forthcoming mini-album.

Fans Praise IU's Experimentation and Production Value

Fans have expressed their admiration for IU's foray into a new genre, applauding her experimentation and the high production value of the music video. The teaser has already generated buzz with its mind-blowing editing, overseas venues, and non-Korean backup dancers. With 'Love Wins All', IU's first pre-release from the album, already well-received, fans are eagerly looking forward to the full music video and album release on February 20.

Advertisment
Advertisment