ITZY's Instagram Milestone Marred by Controversy Over Exclusion of Band Member

One of the most phenomenal K-pop girl groups, ITZY, recently celebrated a significant achievement, by crossing the 20 million-follower mark on Instagram. This success has placed them as the third girl group worldwide to accomplish such a feat. However, the celebration was tinged with controversy, courtesy of a congratulatory post by their management company, JYP Entertainment, which noticeably excluded Lia, one of the band members.

Controversial Congratulatory Post

The controversy was ignited when JYP Entertainment uploaded a celebratory image on their official account. The image was from the promotion of ITZY's latest release, "Untouchable". However, the photo was bereft of one essential presence - Lia, who is currently on a health hiatus. Since Lia did not participate in the promotion of "Untouchable" due to her health issues, her absence in the congratulatory post was glaringly evident.

Fan Outrage

The omission of Lia from the celebratory image sparked a widespread outcry among ITZY's dedicated fan base. Fans expressed their discontent vocally, questioning the sensitivity of JYP Entertainment towards the members of the group they manage. The exclusion of Lia, even though she is on a health hiatus, was seen as a disrespectful move by the fans.

Debate Among Netizens

The controversy stirred a heated debate among Korean netizens. The discussion centered around whether the omission of Lia from the photo was an oversight by the company's staff or if it hinted at a deeper issue within the management or group dynamics. As the debate raged on, the post was deleted in response to the fan outcry, leaving behind unanswered questions and a lingering controversy.