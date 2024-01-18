InterDigital and Samsung Electronics Forge New Licensing Partnership

InterDigital, a renowned name in digital technologies, has inked a fresh patent license deal with the giant South Korean conglomerate, Samsung Electronics. This new agreement positions Samsung as a part of an elite licensing program that already includes Sony, bestowing upon them the rights to a select set of Wi-Fi, video codec, and ATSC 3.0 technologies. This move is anticipated to have a positive impact on Samsung’s digital TV and computer display monitor offerings, as they will now incorporate InterDigital’s innovative technologies.

A Significant Advancement in Licensing

According to Eeva Hakoranta, the Chief Licensing Officer at InterDigital, this agreement is a significant milestone in the consumer electronics sector. It was reached through a series of negotiations, underscoring the increasing importance of collaboration and mutual respect in the technology domain. The pact represents a strategic advancement in licensing, marking a new era of cooperation between technology providers and electronics manufacturers.

More to Come in the InterDigital-Samsung Partnership

As reported by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM), discussions are presently underway between InterDigital and Samsung about the renewal of a mobile patents deal. The two companies are also in talks to determine the royalty payments for a global license of certain patents, according to a statement InterDigital made to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 1. The companies have agreed to enter arbitration to clarify any unsettled terms, further cementing their commitment to collaboration.

InterDigital Continues to Expand its Licensing Program

In addition to the new agreement with Samsung, InterDigital recently renewed a patent license with Panasonic. The license pertains to high-efficiency video coding technology, which is part of the joint program that includes Sony. This renewal reaffirms InterDigital’s position as a leading provider of advanced digital technologies and underlines its commitment to fostering innovation through licensing.