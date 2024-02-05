Intellian Technologies Celebrates 20 Years of Satcom Innovation and Expansion

Intellian Technologies, a global leader in satellite communication user terminals, is celebrating a landmark achievement: its 20th anniversary. Founded in 2004 by CEO Eric Sung, Intellian has carved a unique niche in the satcom industry with its innovative approach and tireless dedication to connecting satellite networks in space with customers across the globe.

Driving Innovation through Reinvestment

Central to Intellian's success has been its commitment to reinvesting 15% of its annual revenue into research and development. This strategic decision has allowed the company to introduce a series of world-first products in diverse sectors such as merchant shipping, cruise, yachting, energy, military, government, enterprise, and transportation.

Unprecedented Success in 2023

Intellian's journey has been marked by a series of considerable accomplishments, but 2023 stands out as a year of unprecedented success. During this period, the company formed partnerships with major players in satellite communications, including Eutelsat OneWeb, SES, Inmarsat, and Iridium. This collaborative approach has further solidified Intellian's position in the industry and expanded its global reach.

Expanding Global Presence

Another critical milestone in Intellian's journey has been its expansion into international markets. The company has invested $32 million into a new manufacturing facility in South Korea and established the Advanced Development Centre (ADC) in the USA. Furthermore, Intellian has opened additional offices in Dubai, Seoul, Singapore, and Shanghai, thus amplifying its global presence.

As the company celebrates this significant milestone, CEO Eric Sung expresses profound gratitude to partners, collaborators, and team members who have contributed to the company's journey. Looking forward, Sung reinforces the company's commitment to continue driving technological innovation, with plans to introduce a wide range of AESA Flat Panel antennas this year and a listing on South Korea's KOSDAQ.