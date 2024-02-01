Ingredion Incorporated Finalizes $294 Million Sale of South Korean Business

Global ingredient solutions provider, Ingredion Incorporated, has finalized the sale of its South Korean business to an affiliate of the Sajo Group, a prominent food company based in Seoul, South Korea. The deal, valued at approximately $294 million, was wrapped up with $247 million received on February 1, 2024, and the residual to be settled over the next three years.

Strategic Divestiture Announced in November 2023

This strategic divestiture was first announced on November 13, 2023. The South Korean operations of Ingredion reported unaudited net sales of $325 million for the full year of 2023. This move is an integral part of Ingredion's ongoing business transformation, which aims to optimize its portfolio, unlock shareholder value, and reinforce its growth-focused strategic vision.

Smooth Transition Ensured

Jim Zallie, President and CEO of Ingredion, expressed that the sale is a decisive step in the company's evolution. The transition process is anticipated to be seamless, with Ingredion and the Sajo Group working closely to ensure stakeholder interests are maintained throughout the handover.

Ingredion Incorporated: A Global Ingredient Solutions Provider

With its headquarters near Chicago, Ingredion operates in more than 120 countries and generated nearly $8 billion in net sales in 2022. The company specializes in creating ingredient solutions from plant-based materials for various markets. It is supported by a global network of innovation centers and approximately 12,000 employees.

The press release also includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategic plans, reorganization efforts, and future projections. However, these statements come with a caveat, as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from expectations.