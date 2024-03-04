Indiana Delegation Heads to South Korea, Aiming to Boost EV and Battery Sector Investments

Indiana's quest for economic advancement crosses international borders this week, as Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg spearheads an economic development mission to South Korea. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) announced the trip, emphasizing the state's commitment to fostering investment in key industries such as automotive manufacturing, electric vehicles (EVs), energy generation and storage, and technology.

Strengthening Ties and Attracting Investment

The delegation's journey marks the fourth state-led venture to South Korea in the past five years, underlining a consistent effort to nurture the burgeoning relationship between Indiana and the Asian nation. With the establishment of a two-person business-development office in Seoul in July 2023, Indiana is laying the groundwork for sustained economic cooperation. This trip, in particular, focuses on highlighting Indiana's rapidly growing electric vehicle industry, showcasing the state's achievements and potential at InterBattery 2024, South Korea's premier battery exhibition expected to attract significant global attention.

Showcasing Indiana's EV Industry at InterBattery 2024

Rosenberg's remarks underscore the historic momentum of Indiana's battery and EV supply chain, which has attracted over $14 billion in investments since 2022, largely due to partnerships with South Korean industry giants. The state's participation in InterBattery 2024 serves as a strategic platform to showcase its business advantages and skilled talent pipeline to leading global industry players. Moreover, the delegation's agenda includes meetings with executives from South Korean companies that have already committed to investing in Indiana, such as soulbrain MI and Jaewon Industrial, alongside strategic discussions with leaders of the U.S. Embassy in Seoul to further enhance the Indiana-South Korea economic relationship.

Deepening Economic Partnerships

Visits to key investors, including Samsung SDI, Indiana's largest South Korean investor, highlight the trip's focus on reinforcing existing partnerships and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Samsung SDI's involvement in major EV battery investments in Indiana exemplifies the deep economic ties between the state and South Korea, promising substantial job creation and investment. Indiana's proactive approach, facilitated by the IEDC, aims not only to promote the state's industry capabilities but also to solidify its position as a leading destination for foreign investment in the burgeoning EV and battery sectors.

As the delegation wraps up its mission, the implications for Indiana's economic landscape loom large. The state's focused efforts to position itself at the forefront of the EV and battery industry, in partnership with South Korean businesses, set a precedent for international economic development strategies. With over $15.1 billion committed by South Korean companies and affiliates since 2013, the ongoing collaboration not only promises continued investment and job creation but also cements a strategic global partnership poised to shape the future of the automotive and energy sectors.