Incheon Airport and Starfield Malls: Most Popular New Year’s Destinations

As South Koreans rang in the New Year, data shows that Incheon International Airport and Starfield shopping malls were the hotspots for holiday goers. T Mobility, a popular GPS app, revealed these destinations as the most frequented during the three-day New Year’s holiday.

Soaring Traffic at Incheon International Airport

According to the GPS data provided by T Mobility, Incheon International Airport recorded nearly 50,000 routing requests. Terminal 1 received the lion’s share, clocking in 33,856 requests, while Terminal 2 catered to 16,128 requests. This surge in traffic can be attributed to the holiday season, with many deciding to welcome the New Year abroad or return home to celebrate with their families.

The Lure of Starfield Shopping Malls

Following closely behind the airport, Starfield shopping malls in Hanam and Goyang received significant traffic. The malls saw 24,741 and 18,664 routing requests respectively. This can be seen as a reinforcement of the trend of shopping during the holidays, a pastime that has become something of a tradition in the country. The inclusion of Hyundai Premium Outlet in Gimpo, with its 11,860 requests, took the total for mega malls to over 55,000 routing requests.

Other Popular Destinations

Outside of the Seoul metropolitan area, destinations such as Homigot Sunrise Square in Pohang and Sokcho Central Market in Sokcho also attracted significant attention. The former registered 14,200 requests, while the latter saw 12,963 requests. For domestic travel, Gimpo International Airport’s domestic terminal and Gwangmyeong Station were also favored, with 15,293 and 11,457 requests, respectively. Interestingly, national cemeteries, which were popular during the last year’s Chuseok holiday, did not make the top ten list for the New Year’s holiday, indicating shifting preferences among the public.