Hyundai Launches Future Mobility Game on Roblox

In a bold move aimed at connecting with the younger generation and promoting its vision for the future of mobility, Hyundai Motor Co. has announced the launch of a new game on the popular online platform Roblox, titled ‘Hyundai Future Adventure’. The game, a blend of education and entertainment, features six jump-action challenges that draw heavily on futuristic mobility concepts.

Hyundai Future Adventure: A Glimpse into the Future of Mobility

The Hyundai Future Adventure game allows players to explore a future-themed park filled with advanced technologies. From robotics to Ioniq electric vehicles, air taxis, and other innovative forms of transportation, the game presents a vision of what could potentially become the norm in the future of transportation. The game is more than just a fun-filled adventure; it is an interactive platform that educates players on Hyundai’s latest tech innovations, including its transition to hydrogen-powered, software-driven transformation.

Engaging the Youth with Virtual Interactions

Recognizing the impact of digital interactions in today’s world, Hyundai has included a range of digital items and accessories within the game for Roblox users to purchase. These virtual products, which include robot characters and other themed items, offer players the opportunity to customize their avatars, enhancing their gaming experience.

The Open Beta Version: Showcased at CES 2024

The open beta version of the Hyundai Future Adventure game was recently showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. This highlighted Hyundai’s ongoing efforts to engage with younger generations and promote its vision of future mobility. Hyundai Motor, as part of its commitment to enhancing its communication strategies, plans to continue emphasizing the importance of future transportation technologies.