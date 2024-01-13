en English
K-Pop

HyunA Reveals Height Perception, Talks Public Recognition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
HyunA, a K-Pop icon known for her significant contributions to the music industry, recently appeared on Kim Jaejoong’s YouTube variety show, JaeFriends. During the episode, she spoke candidly about her public perception and revealed an intriguing fact about herself that often leads to people not recognizing her in public spaces.

HyunA’s Unassuming Presence in Public

Despite her fame, HyunA disclosed that she often goes unnoticed on the streets. The reason? Her stature. Contrary to popular belief, the K-Pop star is much shorter than expected, causing many to mistake her for someone else. Jaejoong, a self-proclaimed fan of HyunA, admitted his surprise at her height too, as he originally thought she would be around 170 cm. In reality, HyunA is noticeably shorter.

Perceptions and Physicality

HyunA further shared that her small feet size of 210 mm and her weight during album promotions, which is around 41 kg, contribute to her petite frame. This physicality has led to her being unrecognized in public despite her immense popularity. Yet, Jaejoong complimented HyunA on her powerful presence, which he believes overshadows her height and makes people perceive her as taller.

The Illusion of Stature

Jaejoong also expressed his belief that HyunA’s commanding aura could make her seem like a senior in the industry, despite him debuting years before her. HyunA mentioned her attempts to create settings that make her appear larger, such as wearing high heels. However, Jaejoong insisted that her presence alone is impactful, making any physical enhancements unnecessary. HyunA’s real height was revealed on the JaeFriends Show, where she discussed public misconceptions and her efforts to break the mould.

0
K-Pop South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

K-Pop

