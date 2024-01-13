Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: The Power Couple’s Wealth Uncovered

South Korean power couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, celebrated for their performances in the globally acclaimed K-drama ‘Crash Landing On You’, have become a paradigm of success, amassing an impressive combined net worth of USD 41 million in 2023. The couple’s flourishing careers, strategic endorsement deals, and real estate investments have positioned them among the crème de la crème of the Korean entertainment industry.

The Earnings Breakdown

Son Ye-jin’s individual net worth stands at an estimable USD 20 million, while her husband, Hyun Bin, is reported to have a slightly higher fortune of USD 21 million. The couple’s earnings have seen a significant surge since they made their relationship public in 2021, painting a vivid picture of their joint financial prowess. Their acting careers serve as a substantial income source, with Son Ye-jin earning around USD 108,000 per episode and Hyun Bin making an approximate USD 113,000 per episode as of 2022, marking a notable increase in their per episode earnings.

Lucrative Endorsement Deals

Aside from their acting incomes, both stars have secured profitable endorsement deals, contributing significantly to their wealth. Son Ye-jin’s annual earnings from endorsements are estimated to be between USD 357,000-440,000, and Hyun Bin’s are believed to be in the range of USD 515,000-587,000. Their strategic brand collaborations have not only increased their earnings but also elevated their brand value, making them a sought-after duo in the industry.

Real Estate Investments

The couple’s combined property value is said to be around USD 27 million, including a penthouse in Seoul and commercial buildings in the affluent Gangnam District. These astute investments have further cemented their position among the highest-paid artists in the Korean entertainment industry. Their relationship, combined with their significant brand value, has been a key driver in their journey towards this remarkable financial milestone.