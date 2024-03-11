Hwang Sok-yong's 'Mater 2-10' Makes 2024 International Booker Prize Longlist

South Korean novelist Hwang Sok-yong's latest work, 'Mater 2-10,' has been officially longlisted for the prestigious 2024 International Booker Prize, marking a significant recognition for Korean literature on the global stage. Translated into English by Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae, the novel stands out among 13 contenders for its intricate portrayal of Korea's tumultuous history through the eyes of ordinary workers. This announcement was made by the Booker Prize Foundation, emphasizing the novel's contribution to showcasing a lesser-known Korea to the Western world.

Unfolding Korea's Epic Tale

'Mater 2-10' is celebrated for weaving a century-long narrative that spans from the Japanese colonial era to the present day, focusing on the lives of rail workers and their families. The novel's strength lies in its ability to blend historical events with the personal struggles and aspirations of its characters, offering readers a deeply humanistic view of Korea's past and present. Through the protagonist Jino's unique perspective—perched atop a factory chimney in protest—the book delves into themes of justice, labor rights, and the enduring spirit of the Korean working class.

A Celebrated Author and Translation Duo

Hwang Sok-yong is no stranger to accolades, being one of South Korea's most esteemed authors, with his works translated into numerous languages worldwide. The collaboration with translators Sora Kim-Russell and Youngjae Josephine Bae has been pivotal in bringing 'Mater 2-10' to an international audience, ensuring the novel's nuances and cultural context are preserved. Their joint effort highlights the importance of translation in bridging literary worlds and enabling the global circulation of non-English narratives.

Looking Ahead: The Prize and Its Implications

With the shortlist announcement scheduled for April 9 and the winner to be unveiled on May 21 at a ceremony in London, the literary community eagerly awaits the final decision. The top prize of £50,000 (approximately US$64,000) will be split between Hwang Sok-yong and his translators, underscoring the collaborative nature of literary success in translation. Regardless of the outcome, 'Mater 2-10's longlisting is a testament to the novel's profound impact and the growing recognition of Korean literature's vitality and richness on the world stage.