Hwang Jung Eum Opens Up About Divorce from Steel Tycoon on SNL Korea, Admits to Poor Choice in Men

South Korean actress Hwang Jung Eum's candid confession on the latest episode of "SNL Korea" has sparked widespread public interest. Addressing her recent divorce from steel magnate Lee Young Don, Hwang humorously remarked on her knack for selecting scripts but not men, marking her first public appearance since announcing their separation. The couple, sharing two sons, ended their eight-year marriage amidst allegations of Lee's infidelity, which he has yet to comment on.

From Bliss to Breakdown

Hwang and Lee's relationship, once deemed a fairy tale, turned sour with accusations of unfaithfulness surfacing over the past month. Despite a brief reconciliation after initially announcing their divorce in 2020, the couple officially parted ways earlier this year, leaving fans and the public in shock. Hwang, who has openly expressed regret over her marriage, found herself overwhelmed by love, leading to her eventual disillusionment.

A Career in the Limelight

Before her tumultuous personal life took center stage, Hwang Jung Eum enjoyed a successful career in entertainment, starting as a vocalist with the group Sugar in 2004. Her transition to acting in 2005 brought her critical acclaim, with notable roles in "High Kick," "East of Eden," and "The Master's Sun." Her performance in "She Was Pretty" not only garnered acclaim in South Korea but also led to adaptations in several Asian countries, proving her versatility and appeal as an actress.

Looking Ahead

As Hwang navigates through this challenging phase of her life, her resilience and candidness has endeared her even more to her fans. While her personal life may have taken an unexpected turn, her career continues to flourish, with her role in the sequel series "The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection" drawing attention despite mixed reviews. As she seeks redemption both on and off screen, Hwang's journey remains a testament to her strength and determination in the face of adversity.