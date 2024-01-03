HODU&U Entertainment Initiates Legal Action Against False Reporting on Late Actor Lee Sun Gyun

HODU&U Entertainment, the agency representing the late actor Lee Sun Gyun, has confirmed its intent to take legal action against the circulation of rumors and false information about the actor. The company has expressed deep regret over malicious reports and has already filed a complaint against a reporter who disseminated false information.

Legal Action Against False Reporting

For the past three months, the agency has been gathering data and commencing legal proceedings due to inaccurate and harmful reporting by several media outlets. The agency has voiced its disappointment with the outcome of the police investigation into the actor’s death and has resolved to rectify the situation through legal means.

As part of this effort, HODU&U Entertainment has filed a complaint against a reporter who spread fallacies on December 27, demanding not only a public apology but also active participation in the ensuing legal process.

Request for Retraction and Removal

HODU&U Entertainment is further requesting the retraction and removal of online articles that lack credible sourcing or were published without proper verification. The agency has expressed its regret over the malicious reports regarding Lee Sun Gyun, who was found deceased in his car on December 27.

Prior to his death, the actor was under police investigation for suspected drug use, a charge which he denied. Lee Sun Gyun claimed he mistook the drugs for sleeping pills provided by an acquaintance in the entertainment industry.

A Call for Responsible Journalism

In conclusion, HODU&U Entertainment’s decisive legal action sends a clear message to the media community about the importance of responsible journalism. The agency’s commitment to protecting the reputation of its actors, even posthumously, is a testament to its commitment to the truth and a cautionary reminder to all media outlets to verify their sources and the accuracy of their reports before publication.