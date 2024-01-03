en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

HODU&U Entertainment Initiates Legal Action Against False Reporting on Late Actor Lee Sun Gyun

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
HODU&U Entertainment Initiates Legal Action Against False Reporting on Late Actor Lee Sun Gyun

HODU&U Entertainment, the agency representing the late actor Lee Sun Gyun, has confirmed its intent to take legal action against the circulation of rumors and false information about the actor. The company has expressed deep regret over malicious reports and has already filed a complaint against a reporter who disseminated false information.

Legal Action Against False Reporting

For the past three months, the agency has been gathering data and commencing legal proceedings due to inaccurate and harmful reporting by several media outlets. The agency has voiced its disappointment with the outcome of the police investigation into the actor’s death and has resolved to rectify the situation through legal means.

As part of this effort, HODU&U Entertainment has filed a complaint against a reporter who spread fallacies on December 27, demanding not only a public apology but also active participation in the ensuing legal process.

Request for Retraction and Removal

HODU&U Entertainment is further requesting the retraction and removal of online articles that lack credible sourcing or were published without proper verification. The agency has expressed its regret over the malicious reports regarding Lee Sun Gyun, who was found deceased in his car on December 27.

Prior to his death, the actor was under police investigation for suspected drug use, a charge which he denied. Lee Sun Gyun claimed he mistook the drugs for sleeping pills provided by an acquaintance in the entertainment industry.

A Call for Responsible Journalism

In conclusion, HODU&U Entertainment’s decisive legal action sends a clear message to the media community about the importance of responsible journalism. The agency’s commitment to protecting the reputation of its actors, even posthumously, is a testament to its commitment to the truth and a cautionary reminder to all media outlets to verify their sources and the accuracy of their reports before publication.

0
South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nexon Korea Slapped with Record Fine for Deceptive Practices

By Salman Khan

CJ ENM Honors Visionaries Shaping the Future of Korean Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Song Kang-ho to Star in 'Uncle Samsik': Disney+ Announces Political Drama Set in 1960s Korea

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's Public Servants Required to Declare Crypto Assets: A Move Towards Transparency

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Rings in Her 29th Birthday with Love and Warm Wishes ...
@K-Pop · 32 mins
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Rings in Her 29th Birthday with Love and Warm Wishes ...
heart comment 0
South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung in ICU After Shocking Knife Attack

By Nitish Verma

South Korea Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung in ICU After Shocking Knife Attack
K2 Black Panther: South Korea’s Game-Changing Main Battle Tank

By BNN Correspondents

K2 Black Panther: South Korea's Game-Changing Main Battle Tank
South Korean Singer IU Donates $500,000 to Various Organizations

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Singer IU Donates $500,000 to Various Organizations
YouTube Poised to Overtake KakaoTalk as South Korea’s Most Used Mobile Platform

By BNN Correspondents

YouTube Poised to Overtake KakaoTalk as South Korea's Most Used Mobile Platform
Latest Headlines
World News
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
1 min
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
1 min
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
2 mins
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
2 mins
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
2 mins
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
2 mins
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
2 mins
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
2 mins
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app