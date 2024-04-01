Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol Split: Breakup Drama Amid Cheating Allegations

South Korean actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's recent breakup has sparked widespread interest, following a whirlwind romance marred by controversies and cheating allegations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in early 2024, faced immediate scrutiny over the timing of their union, especially concerning Ryu's previous long-term relationship with singer-actress Hyeri. This article delves into the sequence of events leading to their separation, the reactions from both parties, and the broader implications for their careers and public image.

Advertisment

Rapid Romance and Public Scrutiny

After confirming their relationship in March 2024, Han and Ryu quickly became the center of attention, not just for their star power but for the contentious timeline of their romance. Accusations flew when netizens speculated that Han might have been a factor in Ryu's breakup with Hyeri, his partner of eight years. Despite Han's attempts to clarify the timeline, stating their relationship began only after Ryu's breakup with Hyeri was confirmed, inconsistencies in the dates raised eyebrows. This situation was further complicated by Han's social media interaction, where she seemed to challenge Ryu's silence on the matter, hinting at a deeper discord between the two.

Public Statements and Social Media Fallout