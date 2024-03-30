Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol End Brief Romance Amid Public Scrutiny and Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have called it quits, ending their brief two-week public relationship.

Advertisment

The announcement came from Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, stating that the pair have chosen to prioritize their careers over their romantic involvement. This breakup has sparked widespread discussion, given the relationship's short span and the surrounding public scrutiny.

From Romance to Controversy

The relationship between Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol was thrust into the limelight on March 15, immediately capturing the attention of fans and the media alike. However, the couple soon found themselves at the center of controversy.

Advertisment

Accusations of overlapping relationships and public letters addressing Ryu's ex-girlfriend, Hyeri, added fuel to the fire. Han So-hee's public statements and a cryptic blog post an hour before the breakup announcement did little to quell the speculation and drama that enveloped their relationship.

Public Reaction and Netizen Sentiment

The breakup has elicited mixed reactions from the public and netizens. While some fans expressed disappointment over the relationship's abrupt end, others criticized the manner in which the couple's relationship and subsequent breakup were handled. The involvement of <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/web-series/han-so-hee-leave-hyeri-alone-fans-react-