Han So Hee Refutes Endorsement Loss Claims Amidst Love Triangle Rumors with Ryu Jun Yeol

South Korean actress Han So Hee recently found herself entangled in controversy, facing allegations that she was the reason behind the termination of her endorsement deals following rumors of her involvement in a love triangle with actor Ryu Jun Yeol and his ex-girlfriend, singer-actress Lee Hyeri. Despite the swirling rumors and public scrutiny, Han's management agency, 9ato Entertainment, stepped forward to clarify that the end of these contracts was pre-determined, unrelated to the actress's personal life revelations.

Unraveling the Controversy

The scandal surfaced when it was announced that Han would no longer be the face of prominent brands like NH Bank and Chum Churum soju, sparking speculation that the decision was a direct result of her alleged interference in Ryu's previous relationship. However, the timing of these contract terminations, according to 9ato Entertainment, was coincidental, having been decided upon before Han and Ryu's relationship came to light. This development followed the couple's relationship confirmation on March 16, which led to a flurry of rumors about Han's role in Ryu and Lee Hyeri's breakup, despite Han's insistence that her relationship with Ryu began only after he was single.

Public Reaction and Speculation

The issue was further complicated by Han's appearance at Seoul's airport, where she was seen wearing a ring, interpreted by some as a bold display of her new relationship status amidst the controversy. This act, coupled with Han's decision to remove negative comments from her blog, resulted in her retreating from the public eye. Meanwhile, Ryu has remained silent on the matter, attracting criticism for his lack of response to the situation that has also impacted his image and career, considering his well-known environmental activism and role as an ambassador for Greenpeace.

Implications for Han and Ryu's Careers

This controversy not only raises questions about the personal lives of Han and Ryu but also highlights the intense scrutiny and pressure faced by public figures in South Korea's entertainment industry. Han, celebrated for her role in "The World of the Married," and Ryu, known for his part in "Reply 1988," find their professional achievements overshadowed by their personal lives. As they navigate through this challenging period, the future of their endorsements and projects remains uncertain, with the incident serving as a stark reminder of the precarious balance between personal privacy and public image in the celebrity world.