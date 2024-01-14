Han So Hee: From Part-Time Jobs to Stardom

From the bustling streets of Seoul to the glowing screens worldwide, South Korean actress Han So Hee‘s rise to prominence is a tale of determination and an unexpected tryst with destiny. In a recent interaction on Channel Fullmoon, the actress, accompanied by her co-star Park Seo Joon, unraveled her past and shared insights on her acclaimed Netflix show ‘Gyeongseong Creature’.

Beginnings of a Star

Unlike many actresses who plunge into the entertainment industry at a young age, Han So Hee’s debut came at the age of 25. This delay, however, was not without its benefits. She spent her early 20s living a life much like any other Korean youth – working part-time jobs and cherishing moments with friends.

A Dream Deferred

At one point, Han So Hee’s path seemed destined for academia. Accepted into a French university, her journey was stalled by financial constraints. The requirement of having $45,700 in her account for the visa was a hurdle too high to overcome with her part-time pub job. But, it was modeling that offered a glimmer of hope.

A Turn of Events

With her striking looks, she landed an ad shoot for Ritz worth $15,200. Her plan was simple – film three ads and use the earnings to finance her education in France. But fate had other plans. After seeing her commercial, the CEO of her current agency saw potential in her and persuaded Han So Hee to venture into acting.

From the Runway to the Silver Screen

Despite initial reluctance and a dream deferred, she took the leap of faith. The rest, as they say, is history. Today, she is a celebrated figure in the Korean entertainment industry, lauded for her performances and adored by fans worldwide. Her journey, studded with determination and serendipity, serves as an inspiring saga for many striving in this industry.