South Korea

Gyeongseong Creature: A Genre-Blending Epic on Netflix

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Gyeongseong Creature: A Genre-Blending Epic on Netflix

Netflix’s new South Korean drama series, Gyeongseong Creature, is garnering rave reviews for its unique blend of historical and horror genres. Set in the final days of Japan’s occupation of Korea in the spring of 1945, the show fuses elements of monster horror, martial arts, political intrigue, and romance to create a thrilling viewing experience.

Unraveling a Tale of Greed and Survival

Gyeongseong Creature is a narrative of individuals battling a peculiar creature born out of human greed. The first season, which premiered on December 22, 2023, has been both commended for its production quality and critiqued for its narrative focus. Despite the mixed opinions, the series managed to claim the top spot in South Korea and the third position in Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) category. The anticipation for the release of the final three episodes is palpable, with social media buzzing with speculations and discussions about the future plot developments.

Guest Appearance Sparks Speculation

Intrigue surrounding the series heightened when Netflix posted photos of actress Maja Salvador donning a prisoner’s uniform akin to those seen in the series. Salvador further fueled the speculation by resharing the post on her Instagram stories, prompting fans to wonder if she might make an appearance in an upcoming episode. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the series’ second part, due to premiere on January 5, 2024.

Gyeongseong Creature: An Anticipated K-Drama

The series is a part of the line-up of K-dramas premiering on Netflix in January 2024. Gyeongseong Creature follows the journey of a wealthy pawnshop owner and a sleuth who join forces to face a mysterious and perilous creature during a tumultuous time in Korean history. With its unique fusion of genres and captivating storyline, Gyeongseong Creature is set to leave an indelible mark in the landscape of K-dramas.

South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

